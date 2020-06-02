Coveted Arsenal star reiterates desire to ‘succeed’ with Spanish giants

Dani Ceballos has enjoyed an impressive season on loan with Arsenal, but has made his intention to ‘succeed’ with parent club Real Madrid.

The Spanish midfielder joined the club last summer on a season-long loan deal, and has played a key role under both permanent coaches this term when fit.

Ceballos has picked up 14 appearances this term despite a hamstring injury hampering his fitness, and recently earned a first-team role under Arteta following his injury only for the Coronavirus to force football to be suspended.

There has been a number of claims about his future this season, with Eldesmarque previously stating that Dani had told Real Madrid that he wanted a permanent move to Arsenal amongst them.

The Spanish international has spoken out about his future however, and admits that he intends to make his mark with his parent club, despite no contact from the current manager Zinedine Zidane.

He told Onda Cera (Via the Independent): “I have not spoken to Zidane, he is now focused on his players.

“When my loan contract ends I will be a Real Madrid player again. My goal is to succeed there.”

Dani added that he endured a tough season due to his injury, but the new Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has helped him rebuild his confidence and is looking forward to helping push for a positive end to the current campaign.

“I had to be away for a long time due to injury but I worked hard to turn the situation around,” Ceballos said.

“With Arteta, I have had a very good relationship since he arrived, he has given me confidence and now I am focused on ending the season in the best possible way and achieving our goals.”

Valencia are known admirers of Ceballos, with the player previously admitting to El Chiringuito de Jugones (via Marca) that they made a move to sign him this winter, and they may also be disheartened by the news.

Does Ceballos deserve a place in the Real Madrid first-team? Could Zidane have other ideas?

