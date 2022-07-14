Coveted Arsenal target reduces wage demands but face serious competition

Arsenal has been handed a transfer boost as a report reveals that Paulo Dybala has reduced his wage demands.

The Argentinian is a free agent after he left Juventus at the end of last season.

He is one of the finest attackers around the world and continues to train alone.

He was initially close to joining Inter Milan, but they opted to sign Romelu Lukaku on loan from Chelsea instead.

This has left Dybala with no option but to find a new club and it gives Arsenal an opportunity to sign him.

As he experiences a lack of patronage, he has now reduced his wage demands, according to a report on The Sun.

It claims the Argentinian now wants around £5 million per season, which is roughly £100,000 per week.

Arsenal should be able to pay him that, but there is a new competition from AS Roma.

Jose Mourinho wants to work with him and has asked his employers to add the attacker to his squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Dybala’s current wage demands are reasonable and we should easily meet them.

However, it would still be difficult to sign him if his preference is to remain in the Italian top flight.

That will put Roma in the driving seat and they will win the race if they offer him the same wage as us.