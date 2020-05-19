Coveted Arsenal target urged to see out the current campaign by club

Bayer Leverkusen Sporting Director Rudi Voller has confirmed that he told Kai Havertz to stay on for the current campaign amidst interest from Arsenal last summer.

The 20 year-old is emerging as one of the hottest young talents on the continent, with his brace on Monday night’s return to action against Werder Bremen not harming his reputation.

It now appears that the player was convinced to stay on for the current campaign last summer, and it sounds like he will be on the move this summer.

“I am glad that we still held [on to Kai Havertz] this year,” Voller said.

“We’ll see how it looks in summer. He still has a contract until 2022 – these are, of course, the classic facts.

“There was already interest in the summer, but we told him that it would be good for him to stay with us for another year. And that was the right decision.”

Of course any move will depend on the paying club meeting his asking price, and the talented forward will not be expected to move on the cheap.

This summer is not expected to be littered with expensive signings however, due to the loss of income around the globe thanks to the deadly Coronavirus.

Chelsea and Liverpool have also been linked with an interest in the German international, although it remains to be seen whether they will follow up their interest in a bid.

Havertz could well be the long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil, who will be entering into the final year of his playing contract next month.

Should we be prioritising the German youngster’s signature? Will his club be forced to lower their expected fee in the coming window or could they persuade him to stay on for another season?

Patrick