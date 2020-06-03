Coveted midfielder no longer a priority for Arsenal or Spurs

Ryan Fraser is no longer a priority signing for Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspurs this summer, despite being available on a free transfer.

Our side was said to be eyeing his signature last summer, with the player keen on the move, and Fraser went onto struggle this season, and admits that his head was turned by the interest.

The Scottish international didn’t get his desired move last summer obviously, and struggled for form with his failed transfer in the back of his mind, and admits that he ‘didn’t play for the team’ in the early part of the season.

“I felt bad about it – this last month I’ve been trying to put it right,” he told BBC Radio Solent.

“I think everyone knows by now what’s happened, to be honest. I’m just trying to play my football. Obviously it affected me the first four months of the season.

“I wasn’t myself, I didn’t play for the team. I’m honest enough to admit that.

“I look back at it. I spoke to my family about it and it just looked bad on me. I didn’t help the team.

“It shouldn’t have taken me that long to realise, but I’m my own worst critic and I apologised to the lads.”

Over the last months, Arsenal and Tottenham were believed to be ready to thrash it out with the 26 year-old over his potential free transfer, but The Athletic now believe that he will not be a priority signing for either side.

Fraser is still expected to have a number of offers for his signature in the coming window, but should Arsenal be in the hunt for his signature? Where would he fit into our formation?

Patrick