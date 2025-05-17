Coveted striker is now waiting for Arsenal to make a move

Arsenal is among several elite clubs pursuing a deal for Viktor Gyökeres, and the Gunners have now reportedly been given preference to sign the prolific striker. The Swedish international has been in exceptional form this season, delivering a series of outstanding performances for Sporting CP, where he has consistently found the back of the net.

Gyökeres has rapidly become one of the most sought-after players in European football, with his exploits in Portugal attracting attention from numerous top sides. His ability to score regularly, combined with his physicality and work rate, make him an ideal fit for a team looking to enhance its attacking options. Arsenal have closely monitored his progress throughout the season and are believed to be preparing a move as they aim to strengthen their squad ahead of the next campaign.

Arsenal in Pole Position for Gyökeres

The Gunners are in need of a proven goalscorer to complement their attacking system, and Gyökeres is considered one of the most suitable options available on the market. His profile matches Mikel Arteta’s preferred style of play, and it appears the admiration is mutual. According to Football Insider, Gyökeres has now given priority to Arsenal, making them the frontrunners in the race for his signature.

The report also claims that Sporting CP are open to conducting business with the Gunners, which further strengthens Arsenal’s position. While other clubs, including Manchester United, remain interested, Arsenal’s project and progress under Arteta appear to have made a strong impression on the forward.

Arsenal Must Act Decisively

With such a high-profile talent giving clear indications of his preference, Arsenal must act quickly and decisively to finalise the deal. The club has a rare opportunity to secure one of the most prolific strikers in world football, and with other clubs circling, hesitation could prove costly.

If the Gunners are serious about resolving their attacking shortcomings, this is the moment to push forward. Gyökeres could be the key addition that takes the team to the next level.

