Piers Morgan has described the Amazon All or Nothing Arsenal documentary a ‘cringe-making horror story’ after seeing a number of trailers in the build-up to it’s release today, but he admits to looking forward to the new season.
The Gunners narrowly missed out on the top-four last term, but the campaign was marred by controversy, including the demotion and departure of once-club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as the fact that Mikel Arteta was being linked with the sack after just one month of the term.
Piers has claimed that he expects us to finish below our noisy neighbours Tottenham once again in the new season, but includes us in his top-four predictions, but claims he has no interest in reliving last season by watching the Amazon docuseries.
“I fear they have a stronger, smartly reinforced squad,” Morgan wrote in his column in The Sun. “The best strike force duo in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and in their magnificently volatile manager Antonio Conte, a natural-born winner who, unlike Mikel Arteta, will view coming third as a humiliating failure.
“However, I’m more optimistic about Arsenal’s chances than for years. [Gabriel] Jesus looks like the divine intervention we’ve been craving upfront since the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang debacle, and a midfield bursting with youthful talent like [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe is exciting.
“Judging by the trailers, every second of Amazon’s upcoming All or Nothing series on Arsenal will be a cringe-making horror story. Arteta comes across as an even weirder, bossier Pep-lite rookie headmaster than I feared him to be, and knowing how badly the season ends, I’d honestly rather watch someone hammer rusty nails into my flesh than relive it all again.
“But I hope we finally get to see what really happened with Aubameyang that could possibly justify Arteta giving him away to Barcelona (and keeping goal-allergic Alexandre Lacazette who didn’t score in open play in the league from mid-December). Spoiler alert: it won’t justify it.”
Unlike Piers, I will be making time to catch up on every aspect of the series, as I can’t wait to see what makes Arteta tick behind the scenes and how the relationships are between the players and coaches.
While I’m interested in the Auba saga, that part is behind us now, and I will be mainly looking at the aspects which will affect our present and future, such as the dressing room and training atmospheres.
Which aspect of the documentary most intrigues you?
Patrick
——————————————————
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta talks ahead of our opening game against Crystal Palace
LETS GET READY TO RUMBLE!!!!
Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
In answer to the last sentence, absolutely nothing and last season needs forgetting. I wont be indulging. I want to look forwards to success in the coming season not relive failure of the last.
The telegraph-“All or nothing is one of the great comedies ,unless you support Arsenal”.
The Guardian – “Mikel Arteta is like a supply teacher out of his depth “.
That was just a couple of reviews
There are things you should keep in-house and this is one of them , rival fans are having a field day on social media regarding this series you already know last season was a joke we don’t need reminding how it happened .
Mikel “if you lose the ball you run” Arteta
Good timing bringing it out on the eve of our season opener.
In life you can’t please everybody. For those criticizing Mikel, that’s their opinion. People will complain irrespective of the time it came out.
I don’t know what Piers is talking about. I watched episodes 1 and 2 today, and I loved it. The smith, Saka and Laca talking about the 3 loses and if they lose a fourth it will be the worst in Arsenal history in over a 100 years. Josh supporting Arteta during those first 3 loses. I also loved the camera man giving the pep talk before the north London derby. I will be watching the 3rd episode later tonight. COYG.
Yes I’ve seen the first today and it’s great, when you watch the
Interaction between josh and Arteta seems like they have good chemistry. Ramsdale medical is insightful 😁
Yea, the doctor asking Ramsdale about previous injuries and the amount of Abuse Ramsdale got from the so called Arsenal fans was insane.
Meant the photographer not the camera man.
Perhaps Piers should wait until he has watched it before casting his vote