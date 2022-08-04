Piers Morgan has described the Amazon All or Nothing Arsenal documentary a ‘cringe-making horror story’ after seeing a number of trailers in the build-up to it’s release today, but he admits to looking forward to the new season.

The Gunners narrowly missed out on the top-four last term, but the campaign was marred by controversy, including the demotion and departure of once-club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as the fact that Mikel Arteta was being linked with the sack after just one month of the term.

Piers has claimed that he expects us to finish below our noisy neighbours Tottenham once again in the new season, but includes us in his top-four predictions, but claims he has no interest in reliving last season by watching the Amazon docuseries.

“I fear they have a stronger, smartly reinforced squad,” Morgan wrote in his column in The Sun. “The best strike force duo in Harry Kane and Son Heung-min, and in their magnificently volatile manager Antonio Conte, a natural-born winner who, unlike Mikel Arteta, will view coming third as a humiliating failure.

“However, I’m more optimistic about Arsenal’s chances than for years. [Gabriel] Jesus looks like the divine intervention we’ve been craving upfront since the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang debacle, and a midfield bursting with youthful talent like [Oleksandr] Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe is exciting.

“Judging by the trailers, every second of Amazon’s upcoming All or Nothing series on Arsenal will be a cringe-making horror story. Arteta comes across as an even weirder, bossier Pep-lite rookie headmaster than I feared him to be, and knowing how badly the season ends, I’d honestly rather watch someone hammer rusty nails into my flesh than relive it all again.

“But I hope we finally get to see what really happened with Aubameyang that could possibly justify Arteta giving him away to Barcelona (and keeping goal-allergic Alexandre Lacazette who didn’t score in open play in the league from mid-December). Spoiler alert: it won’t justify it.”

Unlike Piers, I will be making time to catch up on every aspect of the series, as I can’t wait to see what makes Arteta tick behind the scenes and how the relationships are between the players and coaches.

While I’m interested in the Auba saga, that part is behind us now, and I will be mainly looking at the aspects which will affect our present and future, such as the dressing room and training atmospheres.

Which aspect of the documentary most intrigues you?

Patrick

