‘Cristiano Ronaldo mentality’ – Amazing praise from former director of new Arsenal signing

Arsenal signing Takehiro Tomiyasu has been the subject of some major praise this week from his former sporting director Andre Pinto.

The Japan international has been a big hit in north London since joining from Bologna on Deadline Day, quickly becoming somewhat of a fans favourite after a string of impressive performances.

It isn’t just at the Emirates where he has made a big impression however, with his former sporting director at Sint-Truden Pinto comparing his mentality to that of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pinto told Goal.com : “What is amazing about Tomi is that he doesn’t accept anything that isn’t success. He’s not lucky, nothing for Tomi comes because he’s lucky.

“He’s just a hard-working player. You find a lot of dedicated players, but Tomi has a little bit of the Cristiano Ronaldo mentality in terms of determination, in terms of working hard and in terms of eating healthy.

“He is the type of player who is never satisfied. He will always continue to work hard to keep developing himself.”

His work-rate is there to be seen by all on the pitch, and it had already come across that he has an amazing attitude also, and for the price we paid, we appear to have gotten a real steal this summer.

Not many players hit the ground running when making the switch to the Premier League, but we do appear to have a real star in the making.

Patrick