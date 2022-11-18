Cristiano Ronaldo wants Arsenal to win the Premier League this season

Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo has loved watching Arsenal this season and wishes them success in their pursuit of the Premier League title.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been the best club in England so far and it seems they can only get better.
They lead the EPL table by five points and will remain on top until after Christmas.
Despite failing to make the top four last season, Arsenal has remarkably progressed this term.
Ronaldo’s United is in transition and will consider it progress if they secure a return to the top four at the end of this season.
The attacker sat down with Piers Morgan for a bombshell interview that has been trending on the internet.
They spoke on several topics and Morgan asked if he wants Arsenal to win the title. He said as reported via The Daily Mail:
‘I hope so.
‘Manchester first, and if not, Arsenal is some team that I like to see play.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
It is easy to support us to win the league this season because we are in top form and the other clubs are struggling.
If Manchester City and Liverpool keep dropping points while we don’t, we could have a very healthy lead by March.
