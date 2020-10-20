Criticism does not mean we love the Arsenal any less

The only reason we are so critical and down on Arsenal after a loss is because we know what they are capable of, and know that in the games against the top sides especially, they are not getting the results in which they rightly deserve.

Think of it as when you tell your family members the truth, it may hurt them but is true, you only do it because you care and you want them to succeed and do well. and that is why we criticise the Arsenal, because they deserve to see it from our point of view, because Arsenal is our family and we want them to succeed.

We criticise during the whole season on how we could have done better and had we had this player, or this formation, or used these tactics then maybe we would have finished higher or had a better performance than we did, but really all it is seen as is moaning, well no it isn’t, because a lot of Arsenal fans, although we sound like broken records at times are doing things and saying things for the betterment of our club.

Us fans see things from afar that maybe the club, players and manager cannot see from up close. Sometimes it takes people from the outside to give a straight and clear answer to make people stand up and realise they have a point. And I know people will talk saying we lost to Liverpool and Manchester City so far this season what has changed, again it is top teams we have failed to beat – believe me I am one of those people- but it has been years since we came away with a positive result from the top teams, so clearly something is not working.

And let’s put it this way, if we don’t tell them the truth then who will.

Arsenal is our team, our club, our life, our passion and our family through good and bad times, we have always stuck by them and always will no matter what, but every now and then we fans too deserve to have our say, whether it is criticising or praising, not everything is roses and I am sure it wont be the last bit of criticism we give our team this season but if it works and they listen then remember we do it because we care!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman