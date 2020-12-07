Crouch slams Arsenal for not wearing their home kit against Rapid Vienna

Peter Crouch has had his say on clubs choosing not to wear their traditional home kit even when it will not clash with their opponent’s strip.

Teams traditionally wear their home kit when they play at home and one of their alternative kits when they play away from home.

On some occasions, the away team’s home kit wouldn’t clash with their host, yet they will be forced to wear another kit since they are playing away from home.

On some rare occasions, the home side might also choose to play with an alternative kit instead of their home kit, and that is what Arsenal did when they faced Rapid Vienna last Thursday.

The visitors came in a green and white strip, Arsenal could easily have maintained their home kit, but the Gunners instead wore one of their alternative kits that they would have worn away from home.

A fan found it odd that teams choose to change strip even when their traditional strip will not clash with that of their visitors and he asked Crouch about it.

The Daily Mail Columnist responded: “I saw Arsenal play in blue at the Emirates last Thursday, David, and I couldn’t get my head around it.

“I don’t like calling new stadiums by sponsors’ names and I certainly don’t like seeing swaps like that — if Arsenal are at home, they should be playing in red and white. It’s that simple.

“Perhaps I’m not the best person to talk to about fashion these days but I do like tradition in football and I see some clubs wearing away kits now that have no connection with the iconic, simple kits that I knew from my childhood.

“What is wrong with sticking to tradition?”