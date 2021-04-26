Crucial Arsenal star set to be the latest rewarded with improved contracts

Emile Smith Rowe looks set to become the latest Arsenal star to be rewarded with a new contract.

The Gunners today announced on Twitter that Folarin Balogun had agreed to a new deal, which is set to keep him at the Emirates until 2024, and now the club has set their sights on another young talent.

This time it is first-team regular Emile Smith Rowe, whose last contract will most definitely not match his current standing within the team.

ESR is enjoying his breakthrough season at Arsenal, having taken his chance on Boxing Day by the horns, and hasn’t looked back since.

Smith Rowe is now one of the first names on the teamsheet when fully fit, and is widely considered as one of the most exciting talents for both England and Arsenal.

Our club is now said to be set to enter into talks to extend his current deal beyond 2023 when his current contract is set to end.

TheAthletic claims that negotiations have begun, and I struggle to believe the 20 year-old will be difficult to negotiate with thanks to his recent resurgence within the team.

Does ESR deserve to be paid on a par with Bukayo Saka? Where do you rate Emile amongst England’s midfielders?

Patrick