Crucial Arsenal star set to be the latest rewarded with improved contracts

Emile Smith Rowe looks set to become the latest Arsenal star to be rewarded with a new contract.
The Gunners today announced on Twitter that Folarin Balogun had agreed to a new deal, which is set to keep him at the Emirates until 2024, and now the club has set their sights on another young talent.
This time it is first-team regular Emile Smith Rowe, whose last contract will most definitely not match his current standing within the team.
ESR is enjoying his breakthrough season at Arsenal, having taken his chance on Boxing Day by the horns, and hasn’t looked back since.
Smith Rowe is now one of the first names on the teamsheet when fully fit, and is widely considered as one of the most exciting talents for both England and Arsenal.
Our club is now said to be set to enter into talks to extend his current deal beyond 2023 when his current contract is set to end.
TheAthletic claims that negotiations have begun, and I struggle to believe the 20 year-old will be difficult to negotiate with thanks to his recent resurgence within the team.
Does ESR deserve to be paid on a par with Bukayo Saka? Where do you rate Emile amongst England’s midfielders?
Patrick
Hurrah hurrah!! ION – It’s official, Balogun is here to stay 👍
Balogun staying has made my day 😁 same feeling last year when Saka & Martinelli signed theirs, now time for SmithRowes new deal along with a reneweal for Teirney also in the summer.
To finish these wonderful deals Ødegaard Permantly or Nabil Fekir to a 5year deal, the latter 2nd choice.
What about Matteo Guendouzi? Should he come back into the fold and get a new deal? He has all the tools to be a beast for us instead of Elneny, Xhaka, Cabellos in that position, to which I will say hes better than all 3.
We still need Bissouma so get funds from Torreira, Elneny and AMN to get that deal done. Send Cabellos back to Madrid and let Willock take his spot. I would sell Xhaka while he has value.
What about Sailba & Dino?
Both have impressed on loan and Saliba should come straight into replace Luiz when he leaves. Dino after a run was doing brilliant so pre season will be massive for him or hes sold.
We need a new keeper, not Ryan plus a decent LB. Chambers can take Bellerins spot when hes sold and Cedric back up to start the season.
Lastly Laca & Eddie to be sold along with Willian (he cant stay), buy back option for the Eddie and buy another centre forward to add to Balogun & Martinelli. Saka, Pepe, Auba & Nelson can do wings.
Well Nagelsmann has agreed terms with Bayern – quelle surprise!