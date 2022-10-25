Crucial facts as Zurich are next up for Arsenal in the Women’s Champions League

Arsenal Women take on Zurich at Emirates in their Champions League campaign By Michelle

The Gunners continue their gruelling schedule of games as they prepare for their UWCL clash with Zurich, at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday 27th October, 8pm kick-off, followed swiftly by the next match in their WSL campaign, on Sunday 30th October against West Ham Women.

Arsenal were drawn into Group C in the UEFA draw with Lyon, Juventus and Zurich. Tickets for the Zurich game are still available to purchase here.

Arsenal Women beat Ajax 2-1 on aggregate to get into the group stages of the 2022/23 UEFA Women´s Champions League. They achieved a spectacular away win over Lyon, beating the reigning champions 5-1 in their first clash in the Champions League group stages. Lyon were the top seed in group C and widely tipped as the favourites in this game, but Lyon couldn´t find an answer to Arsenal´s pressing and link up play.

Zurich were drawn into group C, ranked 4th in this group.

See the schedule of all group C UWCL games here.

Arsenal haven’t played FC Zurich in the champions league since 2008. The Gunners won that game easily 7-2 with Arsenal´s now club captain Kim Little scoring a hat-trick. See the match report here.

Juventus played Zurich in their UWCL match on Wednesday October 19th where Juventus achieved a 2-0 win over Zurich.

You can see all UWCL group fixures and match results so far here.

Zurich are rank outsiders in this group and could be Arsenal´s only ´easy´win though, as Jonas says, there is no such thing as an easy game in this competition. This is Zurich´s debut in the group stages of the competition.

See highlights of Juventus beating Zurich in their opening UWCL match here (how good´s your Italian?) or watch the full match here. Why not study both teams play and let us know your score predictions?

We will provide a full match preview and the confirmed line-ups ahead of Thursday´s fixture at Emirates Stadium.

All UWCL matches will be broadcast for free on DAZN’s YouTube channel

