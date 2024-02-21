Crunch time of the season is arriving: Which challenges do Arsenal need to face in March?

The current season is slowly but steadily reaching its final stages, and crunch time is close to starting completely. In the end, this means a couple of highly important matches for Arsenal on the table, some will take place in March.

Until now, everything is looking promising. Especially, the last couple of matches have been a dream for every Arsenal fan worldwide. The team was playing wonderful football, scoring lots of goals and clearly showing that the little phase of weakness with four matches without a win some weeks ago was over.

That’s a great sign and can give us hope for the next few weeks. At least one title at the end of the season would be a well-deserved success for Arteta, his team, and also us supporters. And around the club, we can see slight optimism about that, also if we are listening to what Odegaard was for example saying and hinting.

But Odegaard mentioned a significantly important point: We need to focus on ourselves and think match by match. Especially in this stage of the season, this might be the most important to consider after every single match and on every single day.

The upcoming challenges in March are an argument for the thesis of our captain. In the Champions League, we need to play Porto to reach the next round, an experienced opponent who can provide some problems to us. Therefore, we need to concentrate right from the kick off.

Two more difficult opponents will be faced in the Premier League as well. First, we will play Chelsea in mid-March. Sure, they’re not playing a good season and are already far away from their goals, but they have proven to be an unpleasant and annoying opponent for big clubs like Manchester City who didn’t manage to win one single match against them this season for example. Besides that, it’s also a derby, which will be intense at the same time.

Just two weeks after that, it’s time to challenge and hopefully beat Guardiola and Man City. Unfortunately, we’ll play them away, but our chances are definitely not bad to stay ahead of them this season. If we keep our current level, we’ll have a chance against them as well.

To sum it up, March is going to challenge us with a couple of difficult matches. But if we keep believing in our team, the coaching staff, and in general all the responsible people in our club, it could finally be our year, and we may be able to lift a trophy at the end of it.