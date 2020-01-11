Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal – ten man Arsenal come away with a deserved point

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal – Aubameyang scores and gets sent off.

Arsenal started the first half in dominant fashion, they were all over Palace like a rash for the first twenty minutes and even though the Eagles came back into the game slightly, it was Arsenal’s first half.

This was probably the best first half we have seen from Arsenal in a very long time and the goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng was a brilliant team effort.

The goal came in the 10th minute and was the culmination of 18 passes and the link-up between Ozil, Lacazette and Auba shows how potent they can be.

The game did get a little testy in the first 45 minutes with many petty challenges and lots of rolling over.

Pepe got his name into the ref’s book for a little baby stamp and he needs to be careful in the second half.

Overall, this was an impressive first half for the Gunners but one is unlikely to be enough.

The second period started off with more fouls and Palace looking a more determined and through a brutal deflection, Palace equalised on the 53rd minute.

It has to be said that it was a bit of a messy goal and the defence could of and should have done a better job.

Neither Leno in goal or Luiz, who the ball deflected off, can be held to blame totally but the failure to deal with the ball was typical Arsenal.

The Palace fans were now bouncing, was this going to be another game of two halves but this time with Arsenal on the receiving end?

The big turning point came in the 64th minute following a tackle from Aubameyang on Max Meyer. The ref initially gave a yellow but VAR converted into a red.

It was a bad tackle, no getting away from that, red felt a little harsh but I can see why it was given.

The advantage was now clearly with Palace but could they capitalise?

Well, Palace had a shot cleared off the line and Pepe hit the post, in better words, it was an open game.

The game went to and fro and petered out to a 1-1 draw. Overall I have to admit a sense of disappointment but the lads showed resilience when they went down to ten men and could have even snatched the win.