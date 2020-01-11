Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal – ten man Arsenal come away with a deserved point

Crystal Palace 1-1 Arsenal – Aubameyang scores and gets sent off.
Arsenal started the first half in dominant fashion, they were all over Palace like a rash for the first twenty minutes and even though the Eagles came back into the game slightly, it was Arsenal’s first half.
This was probably the best first half we have seen from Arsenal in a very long time and the goal from Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng was a brilliant team effort.
The goal came in the 10th minute and was the culmination of 18 passes and the link-up between Ozil, Lacazette and Auba shows how potent they can be.
The game did get a little testy in the first 45 minutes with many petty challenges and lots of rolling over.
Pepe got his name into the ref’s book for a little baby stamp and he needs to be careful in the second half.
Overall, this was an impressive first half for the Gunners but one is unlikely to be enough.
The second period started off with more fouls and Palace looking a more determined and through a brutal deflection, Palace equalised on the 53rd minute.
It has to be said that it was a bit of a messy goal and the defence could of and should have done a better job.
Neither Leno in goal or Luiz, who the ball deflected off, can be held to blame totally but the failure to deal with the ball was typical Arsenal.
The Palace fans were now bouncing, was this going to be another game of two halves but this time with Arsenal on the receiving end?
The big turning point came in the 64th minute following a tackle from Aubameyang on Max Meyer. The ref initially gave a yellow but VAR converted into a red.
It was a bad tackle, no getting away from that, red felt a little harsh but I can see why it was given.
The advantage was now clearly with Palace but could they capitalise?
Well, Palace had a shot cleared off the line and Pepe hit the post, in better words, it was an open game.
The game went to and fro and petered out to a 1-1 draw. Overall I have to admit a sense of disappointment but the lads showed resilience when they went down to ten men and could have even snatched the win.
Arsenal win the ball possession by a large margin in the first half, but they were unlucky with Luiz’s deflection and Aubameyang’s red card in the second half. Almost all Gunners played really well and they would have won the game if Aubameyang didn’t receive the red card:
– Lacazette: Did all the rough work upfront for the team. He is our Okazaki, but still needs to improve his pace
– Ozil: Arsenal’s goal was initiated by him and clicked very well with his teammates. I still wish he can do more duels in the future, instead of just shadowing the opponents
– Aubameyang: Score a nice striker goal and unlucky with the red card
– Pepe: Still can’t click with his teammates. His tricks would be great if successful, but most of them failed. This boy needs to improve his decision making
– Xhaka and Torreira: Defended well. Nothing special in attacking though
– Kolasinac: Good in attacking. Another player who has improved a lot in Arteta’s system
– Maitland-Niles: Kept Zaha in his pocket. He helped the midfielders a lot with his interceptions and blocks
– Luiz and Sokratis: Had an easier job due to the protection of the midfielders
– Leno: Didn’t have much to do because of Arteta’s solid tactic. Just unlucky to be conceded
You were right (the other day) about AMN & Zaha, nice one GAI 👍
Thanks Sue 🙏
Arsenal with out Aubameyang are screwed. Who is gonna score now?
Martinelli and Ozil, since Lacazette is still barren and Pepe is highly inconsistent
Great performance again, i don’t mind the draws as it helps the mentality for the players. If we keep drawing it will help us stay safe this season!
Next season we can hope for some wins 🙌🏼
Lacazette is really causing us so much points.
That ball could’ve been a simple goal, all he had to do was chip it cus the GK was on the floor already…
Really Lacazette has singlehandedly caused us up to six to eight points.
But people ain’t putting so much pressure on him now,if it was Xhaka, or our defenders, the world would’ve fallen.
Kolasinac was pissful poor, PEA covering for him every minute made us lose PEA.
Overall it was a nice game.
Lacazette, Oh Lacazette, I’m really tired of you now
Yeah!! that was so irritating.. why shoot low if the keeper is on the floor!! just shoot it high or lob it.. lacas finishing this season is muuuuuch worse than girouds but like you said he doesn’t get as much critic.. oooh if it had been Giroud how many donkey comments there would be here now
It was frustrating to watch… I really don’t get how an experienced player like him keeps wasting chances like he does.
Like you said, if it was Giroud, the numbers of abuses would’ve been off the chart
Lacazette engaged in many duels and he assisted Aubameyang. Still lacking the goals, but his hard work is commendable
On the other hand, Pepe could have created good chances in the first half, if he didn’t lose the ball too many times
Kolasinac was very aggressive in the first half and he was unlucky as well
Before the childish fans come on here blaming VAR and the ref.. that’s what just a weak mentality..
Its surely the fault of Auba for making such a dangerous foul and not the ref’s.. the ref wasn’t really inconsistent and had a good game, he is just following the rules
and we only have ourselves to blame, if we can only dominate for one half, make it count and score the goals but we let the opponents take the initiative and momentum in the second half where our players are already tired
How bloody frustrating was that?!
Just hope Torreira will be ok, such an important player for us.
So, 3 games without Auba.. that is a blow…. I guess at least we hung on and got a point, but after taking the lead, and with that goal we conceded, it feels like a loss to me!
Not a great start to the weekend… I’m in a mood now 😠😂
I think we must be really unfit as a team. We can only do 30mins of aggressive running. Still no penetration in the final third but I think that will come soon. Aubameyangs challange was for sure a red but I’ve seen many of those stay at yellow so the refs and VAR need to be way more consistent. Not to disappointed overall.
Lacazette has got to start stepping up.
He is doing a lot for team effort but he has got to me start scoring now.
well said if it was just about team effort we could have kept Giroud who would have contributed more to the aerial balls too.. Lacazette has to do more
Wish they would concentrate on the game, and stop being such big crybabies. Goodness me! And they will also get much more from the ref in their favour if they jut left him alone. Have they or anyone else EVER seen a ref change a decision just because he is surrounded and jostled by players? More yellow cards required for this!
Credit the players for the performance today especially after the Red card, we actually looked the most likely to score. Impressed with Maitland today he had Zaha in his pocket! I’m really glad we didn’t sign Zaha he’s useless and a cheat, again he dives. All on all very disappointed as we deserved 3 points but still a good away point considering our bad luck and the red card
Guendouzi is just an awful player , the moment Torreira went off we were done out there .
You just knew the pendulum would swing in their favour!
And how annoying that Pepe’s shot hit the post 😫
Equaliser goal is Leno fault because he was not in position
We were just unlucky, big deflected goal, hit the post, got a red for stupid challenge and torreria went off injured. I thought we played well down to 10 men. Even before crystal palace never threatened our goal. Biggest lose we will miss Auba for next 3 matches. Lot of positives for a team in building phase AMN had a fantastic game, Kola had a good game as well. Both CBs played well. Auba played well n scored. Laca did great upfront his work rate n link up play is amazing just need to top it up with scoring goals again. …weak performance by Ozil n Pepe the only two disappointments. MA had his tactics spot on.
Laca is the best non scoring striker in Europe, he should be given an award end of season, people don’t notice on tv how good he is! Someone find an award for him please, i beg you…
Lacazette is killing this team, why can’t he just score a simple goal, am sure we would have won that match in the first half of Martinelli start instead of Lacazette,I mean how many chances does he want before he can start scoring, all he needed to do was just lob the ball and we would have won, am so so sad. I love what Luiz did at the end of the match.