Crystal Palace considers signing Arsenal star this summer

Crystal Palace have been named as one of the clubs willing to rescue Christian Norgaard from Arsenal as the Gunners consider a move for Bruno Guimaraes.

Without the Brazilian midfielder in their squad last season, Norgaard rarely featured and was often asked to fill positions that were not natural to him during his appearances. His limited involvement has raised questions over his future at Arsenal, particularly as the club continue to consider strengthening their midfield options.

Palace monitor Norgaard’s situation

Norgaard was not regularly trusted to start against major opponents, and his limited opportunities suggest that he has not fully earned the confidence of his manager. Arsenal’s interest in Guimaraes would represent another indication of their plans in midfield and could encourage Norgaard to consider his options in the coming seasons.

The midfielder has been one of the most accomplished players in his position in England over recent years, particularly during his time at Brentford. His experience and understanding of the Premier League make him an attractive option for clubs looking for a reliable addition to their squad.

As reported by Sport Witness, Crystal Palace are now interested in adding Norgaard to their team and view him as one of the finest experienced midfielders available to them. The club are considering whether he could provide quality and leadership in their midfield.

Norgaard could consider new challenge

A move to Palace could appeal to Norgaard, especially if the club can offer him a more important role and regular opportunities to play. After struggling for consistent minutes at Arsenal, the chance to become a key figure at Selhurst Park may be attractive.

For Arsenal, the midfielder’s situation will depend on their plans for the rest of the transfer window and whether they complete a move for another central midfielder. If Guimaraes arrives, competition for places would become even stronger, potentially making a departure more likely.

Norgaard remains an experienced and capable player, and Palace’s interest could provide him with an opportunity to revive his career with a more prominent role.

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