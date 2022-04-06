Crystal Palace defeat is just a blip in Arsenal’s road to the Top Four

Latest loss is not the end of the world is it?

I spoke recently about how things were looking a little too good to be true with Arsenal, where confidence was high, team spirit was apparent and form was good, but that was soon shut down after Monday’s’s unconvincing performance.

But a loss and a dropping of points was always on the cards, especially after you go on a good run, a blip and drop in form is always going to happen but it is only a matter of when, not if.

The much anticipated and long awaited game finally took place on Monday night and Arsenal were blown off the park with 25 minutes on the clock, having seen two goals conceded in a disappointing defensive performance in a first half that we never really showed up in.

We came out in the second half and showed more purpose and defended better, yet a stupid foul by Martin Odegaard on Wilfried Zaha saw a penalty for Palace which meant Zaha putting the Eagles 3-0 up to wrap up all of the points.

To be fair, we didn’t deserve to come away with a point let alone all three and it is well done to Crystal Palace who yet again take points off of us where they destroyed us in the same way they did Spurs in September this season.

But all is not lost as this is not the end of the world! It is a minor blip in a season that is going to bring many twists and turns.

And it is better that we get this blip and the loss out of the way now, where we have time to then be able to pick ourselves up, dust ourselves off and go again. We must look to be at our best, if not the best, for the remaining games of the season and ensure this does not happen again this season.

Although an unpredictable season where any team can beat any team, Arsenal bounced back from the Liverpool loss and we can bounce back from this, but this time we won’t have an inconvenience of an international break to contend with, so we can focus on claiming back that top four spot once again!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_