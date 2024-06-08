Crystal Palace determined to keep Arsenal target despite £60million valuation

Michael Olise may be disappointed to have missed out on the France squad for Euro 2024, which could prompt him to consider leaving Crystal Palace.
The winger is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top players in his position, having delivered impressive performances towards the end of the season.
Many anticipated his inclusion in the France squad for the Euros, but he was ultimately overlooked, potentially prompting thoughts of a club switch.
With a £60 million release clause in his current Palace contract, Olise’s departure could be straightforward for interested clubs.
Olise might view a move to a bigger club as an opportunity to enhance his chances in international football.
However, according to a report in The Sun, Palace is keen to retain the Frenchman and hopes he will stay to further his development.
The Eagles are aware of the interest from other clubs and recognise that several teams can meet the release clause. Nonetheless, they are committed to convincing Olise to remain with them and will make efforts to persuade him to stay.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Olise is one of the finest attackers in English football now, and we have a chance of signing him.
But he plays in the same role as Bukayo Saka and might feel he will hardly play if he joins us.
Olise will become even better in this Arsenal side and the versitle two footed midfielder has world class attributes and his price will eventually treble. A move across London means he would not have to look for a new home etc..so it would be aceasy transfer. £60 million is cheap for a player I believe would start in this Arsenal side and give our front for a worry for keeping their place in the starting Eleven side.
£60 million would be bargain of the transfer market. If Arteta can get this player who usually terrorises Man City every time he plays against them. Arteta is blind not to see his true value.
I would… he’s been ripping up trees for a few years now in the EPL.
If 60 million is the asking price then pay it, as he can be deployed as the left 8 we all crave for and deckers can move back to the 6.