Crystal Palace determined to keep Arsenal target despite £60million valuation

Michael Olise may be disappointed to have missed out on the France squad for Euro 2024, which could prompt him to consider leaving Crystal Palace.

The winger is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s top players in his position, having delivered impressive performances towards the end of the season.

Many anticipated his inclusion in the France squad for the Euros, but he was ultimately overlooked, potentially prompting thoughts of a club switch.

With a £60 million release clause in his current Palace contract, Olise’s departure could be straightforward for interested clubs.

Olise might view a move to a bigger club as an opportunity to enhance his chances in international football.

However, according to a report in The Sun, Palace is keen to retain the Frenchman and hopes he will stay to further his development.

The Eagles are aware of the interest from other clubs and recognise that several teams can meet the release clause. Nonetheless, they are committed to convincing Olise to remain with them and will make efforts to persuade him to stay.