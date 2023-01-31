Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Crystal Palace in talks to sign Lokonga on loan, so we need more than Jorginho coming in

The latest Arsenal transfer news is that the young Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is currently in talks with Crystal Palace regarding a loan deal down in South London.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Crystal Palace were said to be interested in the midfielder before he made the move to Arsenal in 2021.

If Edu lets Lokonga go, then we can assume that Jorginho is lined up to be the backup to Partey, but the squad still needs a backup for Elneny who is now out with a longterm injury.

This could be the biggest suggestion that the Gunners will sign another midfielder before the window slams shut. Arsenal are extremely short in the middle of the park, which has only been made worse by Mohammed Elneny’s injury.

This will surely not affect Arteta’s search for Caicedo or whoever else is set to shore up the midfield in case of injury to Xhaka or Partey.

