Crystal Palace interest in Arsenal striker “is genuine” but Arsenal must get his replacement first

Ivan Toney might determine Eddie Nketiah’s Arsenal future. There has been speculation that Arsenal will let some of its key players depart this winter in order to make room and raise finances for winter additions.

Eddie Nketiah has emerged as a “sellable” asset for Arsenal. Crystal Palace is one club that has been heavily linked with the Hale End graduate. However, the London club will have to be patient in their pursuit of the Arsenal No. 14, as Mikel Arteta, as per Ben Jacobs, will not be able to acquire Nketiah unless he can secure a top striker.

Crystal Palace interest in Eddie Nketiah is genuine. Club also still considering PSG's Hugo Ekitike. Nordsjælland's Ibrahim Osman also one to watch, with Brighton the other club looking. But #AFC view Nketiah as part of their plans. Offers won't be entertained unless Arsenal… pic.twitter.com/pK53Q97Ot3 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 3, 2024

Arsenal’s inability to be clinical in front of goal has hurt them in recent weeks. They are 5 points off the top of the league, and many believe that the only way Arsenal will be able to challenge for the league title is if they buy a top goal-scoring striker.

Ivan Toney has been packaged as this top goal-scoring striker. Every report about the Brentford striker suggests he is Mikel Arteta’s top transfer target.

Nketiah may leave after Toney joins. With 26 appearances this season, 6 goals, and 4 assists, he might be sold for a decent price.

It is evident that whenever a new striker enters, Nketiah’s prospects of playing will be limited, therefore his departure may be a win-win situation for the Gunners.

If we could get Ivan Toney in place of Eddie it would be a dream come true!

Sam P

