Crystal Palace is bracing itself to lose Arsenal target in the summer

Arsenal is in the running to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi at the end of this season, and they might just secure their target.

The England international has been an outstanding player for Palace since joining them from Chelsea. While the Eagles consider him one of their most important players, they are aware of the interest from top clubs in the centre-back.

Arsenal boasts some of the finest players in the Premier League in every position, but they recognise the need for more quality depth to challenge Manchester City. With this in mind, they are keen to add Guehi to strengthen their squad.

According to a report on Football Insider, Arsenal could secure Guehi’s signature if they meet Palace’s asking price. The Eagles are aware that top clubs will attempt to sign their best players, and Guehi seems ready for the next step in his career. The club is prepared for his potential departure.

While Palace is making good progress this season, they may still decide to cash in on Guehi, provided the price is right.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guehi has been one of the finest players in the Palace squad, and he will improve our already impressive backline if he joins us.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…