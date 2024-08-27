Crystal Palace is set to meet Arsenal’s asking price for Nketiah

Crystal Palace is set to sign Eddie Nketiah after submitting a bid worth £25 million, plus an additional £5 million in add-ons.

The striker has been made available for transfer by Arsenal this summer, but previous moves to Olympique Marseille and Nottingham Forest fell through.

Nketiah remains keen on leaving the Emirates, where opportunities for regular game time have become increasingly limited.

Although Gabriel Jesus recently suffered an injury, it does not guarantee that Nketiah will start more games for Arsenal, and the club is open to his departure.

Palace has recently renewed their interest in signing him, and negotiations are now progressing.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, their latest offer brings Nketiah closer to a move to Selhurst Park.

The Eagles are pushing to finalise the deal, and Nketiah has agreed to join them as his next destination.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nketiah has had chances to become our first-choice striker, but he did not take them, and he now has to work on leaving.

Palace is a much smaller club than us and we expect the Englishman to find it much easier to start games there if he completes the transfer.

However, for now, we need to focus on preparing for our next game because we have to keep winning.

