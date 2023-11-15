Crystal Palace joins Arsenal in the race for Scottish Premiership star

Matt O’Riley is making significant strides in his development at Celtic, attracting attention from Arsenal and other European clubs. The England-born Danish youth international has been performing well under the management of Brendan Rodgers, and it appears that a move to a larger club is on the horizon.

According to The Sun, Crystal Palace is actively pursuing O’Riley, but they face competition from Arsenal, who have been monitoring the 22-year-old for several months. The Gunners continue to scout him as they consider adding him to their squad.

While Palace is keen on securing O’Riley’s signature, they may face competition from Arsenal in their pursuit. The report suggests that Crystal Palace believes they can entice him to Selhurst Park by offering a faster route to more first-team football.

On the other hand, if O’Riley opts for a move to Arsenal, he might encounter challenges in securing regular playing time, given the competition from several top midfielders already in the Gunners’ squad. The potential addition of more midfielders by Mikel Arteta during the upcoming transfer window could further complicate O’Riley’s prospects for game time at Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some outstanding midfielders in our group and Matt O’Riley must prove too good to be ignored before he can get game time at the Emirates.

It takes so much to leave Scotland and succeed in the Premier League, because the level of competitiveness is higher in England.

