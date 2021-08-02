Crystal Palace looks the perfect destination for Reiss Nelson

Patrick Vieira interested in Arsenal man
Former Arsenal midfielder and legend Patrick Vieira is looking to raid the Gunners, to strengthen his current team Crystal Palace.
The Eagles are undergoing through their own summer overhaul, after an astonishing 15 players were under contract until June 30th only.
Palace have already brought in the likes of Joachim Anderson, Marc Guehi, Conor Gallagher and highly rated youngster Michael Olise from Championship side Reading.
But their summer work is far from over, with Vieira helping the club in giving his own personal inputs. Since the Frenchman took over, Palace has been linked to Vieira’s former club Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Eddie Nketiah.
Now they have set their sights on winger Reiss Nelson, who has two years left on his current deal at the Emirates Stadium.
According to The Sun, Nelson tops Eagles’ list for a new wide man and are willing to bring in the Hale End graduate on a season-long loan.
Palace have just one Premier League loan spot left after having secured the services of Conor Gallagher from Chelsea. They are believed to be convinced that Nelson is the right player to expend the last remaining loan league spot.
The 21-year-old has made 47 appearances for Arsenal scoring four goals and recording the same number of assists.
In the 2018/19 season, as an 18-year-old, Nelson made the switch to German club Hoffenheim, where he made 29 appearances. He quickly won the hearts of the fans with his agility and an eye for a goal.
In the 2019/20 season, he returned to the Emirates Stadium and made an impressive 24 appearances in all competitions. Many believed that it was a turning point of his career at Arsenal.
However, the arrival of Willian from Chelsea severely impacted his minutes, as he barely featured for them in the last campaign.
Thus, a move away from Arsenal is not out of equation naturally, despite the club offering him fresh terms this summer.
The club’s supporters would just wonder what could have been if their talented winger’s minutes would have not been hampered by a certain Brazilian.
