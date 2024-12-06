Crystal Palace makes a decision on Arsenal’s interest in their midfielder

Adam Wharton is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young talents in the Premier League, with top clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City closely monitoring his progress. The midfielder, who joined Crystal Palace in the latter half of last season, showcased remarkable form during those crucial months, making an instant impact on his team’s fortunes.

Wharton’s performances earned him a surprise call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024, although he didn’t see any game time in the tournament. Since then, he has continued to shine at Crystal Palace, solidifying his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in English football. His evolution has particularly caught the eye of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is reportedly eager to bring the talented 20-year-old to the Emirates.

However, Arsenal isn’t the only club tracking Wharton. Manchester City is also keeping tabs on him, signalling that the competition for his signature could intensify in the coming transfer windows. Both clubs may look to make a move in January, but Crystal Palace is determined to hold on to their starlet. According to Football Insider, Palace has decided against selling Wharton midseason, as he is integral to their fight against relegation.

While the January window may not provide an opportunity to sign him, Wharton’s age and potential leave plenty of time for Arsenal to secure his services. Patience will be key as the Gunners and other suitors continue to monitor his development, aiming to ensure that no rival club swoops in ahead of them.

Wharton’s maturity and consistent performances at such a young age suggest he is destined for a move to one of the Premier League’s elite teams. For now, however, Crystal Palace seems intent on keeping their prized asset to help steer them through the season.