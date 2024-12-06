Adam Wharton v Spurs
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Crystal Palace makes a decision on Arsenal’s interest in their midfielder

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Adam Wharton is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after young talents in the Premier League, with top clubs such as Arsenal and Manchester City closely monitoring his progress. The midfielder, who joined Crystal Palace in the latter half of last season, showcased remarkable form during those crucial months, making an instant impact on his team’s fortunes.

Wharton’s performances earned him a surprise call-up to the England squad for Euro 2024, although he didn’t see any game time in the tournament. Since then, he has continued to shine at Crystal Palace, solidifying his reputation as one of the brightest prospects in English football. His evolution has particularly caught the eye of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is reportedly eager to bring the talented 20-year-old to the Emirates.

Adam Wharton v Aston Villa
(Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

However, Arsenal isn’t the only club tracking Wharton. Manchester City is also keeping tabs on him, signalling that the competition for his signature could intensify in the coming transfer windows. Both clubs may look to make a move in January, but Crystal Palace is determined to hold on to their starlet. According to Football Insider, Palace has decided against selling Wharton midseason, as he is integral to their fight against relegation.

While the January window may not provide an opportunity to sign him, Wharton’s age and potential leave plenty of time for Arsenal to secure his services. Patience will be key as the Gunners and other suitors continue to monitor his development, aiming to ensure that no rival club swoops in ahead of them.

Wharton’s maturity and consistent performances at such a young age suggest he is destined for a move to one of the Premier League’s elite teams. For now, however, Crystal Palace seems intent on keeping their prized asset to help steer them through the season.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Havertz insists he made the best decision to swap Chelsea for Arsenal
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal scores his team's first goal with a header as Andre Onana of Manchester United fails to make a save during
Journalist defends Arsenal against comparisons with Stoke City
Saliba, Saka and Kiwior
How impressive was Jakub Kiwior against Man United?
Posted by

Tags Adam Wharton

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors