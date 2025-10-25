Crystal Palace man insists they are coming to Arsenal to win

Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix has emphasised that the team always approach matches with the intention of winning, as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend. The Eagles are coming off a defeat in European competition but have shown in recent months that they remain a challenging side in domestic play, including being the first team to defeat Liverpool this season.

Palace have consistently demonstrated their ability to compete against top-level opponents, making them a team that Arsenal must approach with caution. With the Gunners chasing their first league title in two decades, matches against sides like Palace could prove pivotal and potentially derail their title ambitions.

Palace’s Mindset Against Top Teams

Lacroix stressed that Crystal Palace respect their opponents but do not shy away from competition. The London club consider Arsenal one of the strongest teams in world football, yet they maintain a fearless approach and aim to play to win in every game. This mentality is central to their preparation, particularly when seeking to rebound from setbacks such as recent European losses.

Speaking on the club’s official website, Lacroix said: “I hope we score against Arsenal and Liverpool. Like I said, we are a little bit disappointed, but now we look forward, like we have every time – we look forward, and I think they’re gonna be good games. We’ll go again. We want to win, every single game we want to win, and we go there to show that we have the quality to beat anyone.”

Confidence and Ambition

Lacroix’s comments highlight Palace’s determination to remain competitive against the Premier League’s elite. The squad’s focus on winning every match demonstrates both their ambition and belief in their own quality, sending a clear message to Arsenal that they will not be underestimated.

As the Sunday fixture approaches, it is evident that Crystal Palace aim to combine resilience with attacking intent. Their mindset of always striving for victory ensures that games against top teams are approached with intensity and purpose, providing a stern test for any opponent, including title contenders like Arsenal.

