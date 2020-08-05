Crystal Palace move ahead of Arsenal in the race for free agent

Crystal Palace has emerged as frontrunners in the race for the signature of Ryan Fraser after they offered him a new deal, according to Mail Sports.

The former Bournemouth winger has been a target of Arsenal for some time now, and the Gunners made a move for him in last summer’s transfer window.

They were unable to get him away from Bournemouth at the time, and he decided to run down his contract with the Cherries.

He has been a free agent since he left the Cherries at the end of June, and he is pondering his next move.

Mail Sports claims that in their bid to reduce the average age of their squad members, Palace has made their move for Fraser and they have offered him a new deal worth £50,000-a-week, which is almost double the £27,000-a-week he earned at Bournemouth.

Arsenal is still not clear about the players that they will sign this summer, but Mikel Arteta will strengthen his team.

With the coronavirus pandemic set to affect the spending power of the Gunners, free agents like Fraser will be attractive to them.

Arsenal will not have a problem paying Fraser more than what Palace is offering him, however, his poor form this season might be a cause for concern.