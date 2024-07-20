Crystal Palace prepare to outbid rivals for wantaway Arsenal man

Crystal Palace is set to table a bid for Emile Smith Rowe as Fulham struggles to acquire him from Arsenal.

This looks likely to be the midfielder’s final season as an Arsenal player, and the Gunners are willing to let him go for the right price.

Several clubs find Smith Rowe an exciting player to add to their squad and are pushing to secure an agreement for his signature.

However, no accepted offer for his signature has yet been made, and Arsenal is not in a hurry.

Days ago, Fulham made an offer worth around £30 million, but the Gunners turned it down.

They are expected to return with a better offer, but The Guardian reveals Crystal Palace wants to beat them to sign him and is willing to offer £35 million.

This will create a bidding war between both London clubs, and it remains unclear whether Arsenal will accept this offer.

The Gunners want to make the most money from his departure, and they will be delighted that two clubs want to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe can fight for his future at Arsenal, but if he wants out, we should grant him his wish because we have more than enough options to cover for his departure.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…