Crystal Palace prepared to ask for a huge fee for Arsenal target

Arsenal is expected to intensify their interest in Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window, and Crystal Palace is preparing to potentially lose the defender for a substantial fee.

Guehi has been a target for Arsenal for several months due to his impressive performances for Palace.

Mikel Arteta’s team is committed to strengthening its squad with top-quality players and sees Guehi as a unique talent who can make a significant contribution to their cause.

The defender’s performances have been so outstanding that he has earned caps for the England national team and is in contention for a spot in the Euro 2024 squad.

This positions him as a player who could change clubs at the end of the current season, and Arsenal aims to secure his services.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal is planning to make a move for Guehi when the season concludes, and Crystal Palace is prepared to demand a substantial transfer fee for one of their key players before potentially losing him.



Guehi has been a fine player since he moved to Palace and deserves to play at a bigger club.

But Palace know he is a top-quality defender as well and will demand a huge fee before they allow him to leave their group.

