Crystal Palace responds to Arsenal’s interest in their defender

Arsenal has reportedly expressed interest in signing Tyrick Mitchell, who has been impressing at Crystal Palace. The left-back has established himself as one of Palace’s standout players since breaking into their first team, and this has not gone unnoticed, with several clubs keeping an eye on him. Mitchell’s preference for staying in London could work in Arsenal’s favour, giving them an edge in the race to secure his signature. According to reports, the Gunners are already working on an offer for the player.

Crystal Palace, however, is aware of the value they have in Mitchell and are determined to keep him at Selhurst Park for the long term. They are under no pressure to sell and have made it clear that the defender is not available for transfer. According to Football Insider, Palace has been informed of Arsenal’s interest but remains resolute in its stance, indicating that Mitchell is not for sale at this time.

This means that Arsenal will have to look elsewhere if they wish to strengthen their squad in the left-back position, particularly if they are hoping to secure a signing before the January transfer window closes. As with most clubs, Palace will not part with one of their key players mid-season unless an astronomical offer is made. Given the timing of the window, it seems unlikely that Arsenal will be willing to meet such demands, especially considering that January transfers tend to come at inflated prices.

Arsenal might instead look to revisit a move for Mitchell in the summer, when the club could approach negotiations with a more strategic long-term plan. In the meantime, the Gunners could focus on alternative options, particularly with the development of promising talents within their squad. One such player is Myles Lewis-Skelly, an exciting teenager who has shown significant potential in his position. Rather than spending heavily on Mitchell in January, it may be wiser to prioritise the development of Lewis-Skelly, who could eventually surpass Mitchell in quality.

Investing in a new left-back now would be a significant expenditure, and it could hinder the progress of Lewis-Skelly, who has the potential to become even better than Mitchell in the long run. As a result, it may make more sense for Arsenal to bide their time and pursue Mitchell more seriously in the summer when they can take a more considered approach to the deal, without compromising the development of their emerging young talents.