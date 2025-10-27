Crystal Palace star admits Arsenal are the best – but highlights one key weakness

Crystal Palace fell 1-0 to Arsenal in a match many thought might see the Gunners stunned.
Under Oliver Glasner, Palace have made life difficult for the Premier League’s biggest sides, proving time and again that they can frustrate anyone on their day.
Palace a tricky opponent
Back in April, Palace drew 2-2 with Arsenal at the Emirates. They beat Manchester City in the FA Cup at Wembley, drew 1-1 with Liverpool at the end of last season, and went on to beat the Reds on penalties in the Community Shield before edging them 2-1 in the league just weeks ago.
It’s fair to say that when Palace turn up, they make it hard for top sides to get past them, as shown again with their 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea in August.
Against Arsenal, it was always going to be a cagey affair – and it was. The Gunners managed to grind out a 1-0 win.
Arsenal’s attack still misfiring
While a win is a win, one glaring weakness was exposed once again. Arsenal’s attack failed to truly click. Were it not for a moment of brilliance from Eberechi Eze, this could easily have ended level.
Palace defender Chris Richards praised Arsenal’s organisation but also highlighted what makes them such a difficult opponent. Speaking to BBC Sport, he said:
“I think everybody knows how Arsenal are defensively, and we needed to take our chances.
Set-pieces are probably their forte right now. But we went toe-to-toe with the best team in the league.”
Those two traits – defensive resilience and set-piece mastery – have defined Arsenal’s success this season. Eze’s goal on Sunday, of course, came from a free-kick routine, showing again how influential set pieces have become in Arsenal’s matches.
But if they are to dominate truly, they must sharpen their open-play finishing. Imagine if the Gunners began scoring at will, dismantling teams with the same authority they show when defending or attacking from corners.
They would no longer be known only for defensive shape and set-piece strength – impressive as those are – but as a complete, ruthless side. Arsenal could be even better. And they should be. Because if they rediscover that fluid attacking rhythm, staying top will become far easier.
Your thoughts?
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
A fair point, but I have not yet seen Arteta sacrifice possession and organization in favor of open play with flair from players.
That is the last ingredient to become a ruthless and aggressive team, in my opinion. We are so organized in our static positioning and focused on possession that we won’t exchange that for open aggressive play; Arteta won’t risk leaving us open at the back just to play more direct and aggressive by taking advantage of numbers in a faster buildup and attack.
Arteta built this team to control the football and smother opponents over 90 minutes, fair play to him, it is working so far.
I don’t see Arteta going back to the open play excitement that we saw during the 2022-2023 season.
I would love to see that open direct play combined with our top defense and full squad so we can rotate to continue playing that style of football.
I’m not complaining about us at the top of the table, but I did switch over to watch Villa vs City as it was a more entertaining match; ours was a bit like watching grass grow to be honest.
I know people will say “teams play the low block,” but much of the time our slow, cautious buildup allows opponents to get back and organize, we help to create that situation against ourselves.
Durand,
I to agree with you regards your last sentence. 👍