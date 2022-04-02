Crystal Palace star highlights advantage ahead of Arsenal’s visit

Crystal Palace star Nathaniel Clyne has highlighted the home advantage that the Eagles will enjoy over Arsenal on Monday night.

The top four-chasing Gunners will visit their London rivals knowing that they are difficult opponents.

The Eagles nearly won the reverse of this fixture at the Emirates and they recently held Manchester City to a superb goalless draw.

Patrick Vieira has drilled his players to become one of the hardest to beat and he would relish getting one over his former club in this game.

Home advantage will have an impact on the performance of the players and former Liverpool right-back, Clyne is looking forward to that helping them win the game.

He said via the Crystal Palace website: “We’re at home, so we have the home advantage.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

At this stage of the season, Arsenal should know they have to win matches regardless of where they are being played.

Home advantage will help us when we face clubs at the Emirates, but we also need to win away matches if we are serious about a top-four finish.

This means the players must be prepared to play in the most hostile atmospheres possible.