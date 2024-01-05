Crystal Palace star is waiting for Arsenal to call rather than Man United

Arsenal is becoming more appealing to some players than Manchester United. I suppose we can all take pride in it. This is why a recent report by Football Transfers should not come as a surprise to Arsenal fans.

If you’re wondering what The Football Transfers have been reported, I’ll tell you. According to their “sources” Manchester United’s top transfer target for 2024 is Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise. The Red Devils want the Palace winger to join their team, and it is reported that the INEOS group, who will join United and control the football side of the club after agreeing to buy 25% of the club, wants to activate the winger’s £60 million release clause in the summer.

Though United is willing to ratify the transfer, Football Transfers reports that Olise would want to join Arsenal rather than Manchester United. The Englishman rejected Chelsea last summer, hinting he would only leave Palace for a club he wanted.

Football Transfers highlights Arteta likes him as a player, and it shouldn’t be a surprise if he went after him. Olise grew up an Arsenal fan and was on the verge of signing for the club until joining Chelsea’s youth system in 2009.

With Olise joining Arsenal hopefully, some may be concerned that he will close the door on Arsenal signing another top-tier winger, but the Football Transfers suggest that this is not the case and that Arsenal will still be open to signing Pedro Neto, who many fans hope will also become a Gunner one day.

Darren N

