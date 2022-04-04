Crystal Palace v Arsenal – Build-up & Score prediction for Monday clash

Arsenal will head to Selhurst Park this evening with hopes of reclaiming fourth spot in the league, but they will know that Crystal Palace are not to be taken lightly.

The Gunners were lucky to escape with a point the last time the two sides met, with Alexandre Lacazette’s injury time equaliser saving our blushes at the Emirates.

You could argue that we are playing much better football of late however, having won six of our seven matches since the start of February, with Premier League title challengers Liverpool are the only side to have managed to deny us maximum points.

Palace’s form cannot be discounted either. They have also lost just once since the beginning of February in a 1-0 loss to Chelsea, winning five of their 10 fixtures during that time, with them denying Man City the win in a 0-0 draw recently also.

I don’t think anyone will be expecting an easy outing this evening, especially if we aren’t able to name our strongest XI as we take on Patrick Vieira’s side, but I do feel like we will be focused enough to get the right result.

I’m going for a 1-0 win this evening, with both sides likely to cancel each other out in the opening 45 minutes, but I feel like once we begin to turn the screw that we will get our just desserts and get that all-important goal.

How do you expect this to play out? Could an early goal allow us to get a more resounding win?

Patrick