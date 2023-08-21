Crystal Palace v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal take on London rivals Crystal Palace in today’s Premier League clash at Selhurst Park, with both sides hoping to maintain their 100% starts to the new campaign.

The Gunners clinched victory at home to Nottingham Forest in a game which didn’t see us pull out of second gear, while today’s opponents were impressive in dispatching with Sheffield United, limiting the Blades to just one shot on target in their own stadium.

Unfortunately we will be without summer signing Jurien Timber after he was unable to make it through a single half of Premier League football, with the defender now expected to miss much of his debut season in north London, which means his role at left-back will need filling. Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny remain sidelined also as confirmed by Arsenal.com, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is also continuing to work his way back to full fitness. David Raya completed his move and will likely take up a place on our bench.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Partey White Saliba Tomiyasu

Odegaard Rice Havertz

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei and Michael Olise will be missing for the home side.

While today’s opposition is likely to prove a tougher nut to crack, I expect our side to clinch all three points, with plenty of firepower in our side likely to prove the difference.

If Zinchenko isn’t back to 100% yet, who do you think should get the nod at LB?

Patrick

