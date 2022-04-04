Crystal Palace v Arsenal Confirmed Team news & Predicted XI

Arsenal make the short trip south to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this evening, with concerns over three players.
While Arteta claimed on Friday that he couldn’t guarantee that any of Takehiro Tomiyasu, Bukayo Saka or Aaron Ramsdale would be available, the latter pair have both been spotted in training, and both look set to make the playing squad at least.
Whether they are back to 100% is another story, but we may be able to thank not having to play until Monday to allow our South American duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabi Martinelli extra time to recover from their travels.
While it wouldn’t be a shock if Ramsdale was to make the line-up, it seems as though he wouldn’t be risked unless he could prove that he was back to 100%. The same can be said for Tomiyasu, with Cedric and Leno having shown strong form of late.
With Crystal Palace only being denied by a late Alexandre Lacazette in the reverse fixture, you could understand if Arteta was keen to name his strongest XI, which would mean that ESR would miss out once again, but we will have to await his decision later on this evening.
Patrick
Fortunately for Arsenal today Palace have nothing to play for so Arsenal do start warm favourite. But still I think Arteta might play an extra defender and just try and catch Palace on the break. Holding at CB with White as a 3rd DM. Martin, Martinelli and Laca.. Then bring on ESR for Odegaard, Pepe for Martinelli then finally Nketiah if we need a goal or Elneny if we are protecting a lead. As long as we don’t conceed a penalty or get a silly red card am thinking Palace 0 Arsenal 3.
Their players will ba playing for a semi-final spot
I really wish Tomiyasu was fit, we need all the height we can get in defense,
I wouldn’t mind seeing Tavares today.
My idle selection today would be:
Leno
Tomii/Tavares White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Martinelli Odegaard Smith Rowe
Lacazette
I’m hearing Zaha is fit to play for CP.
Zaha is a danger man but MA has dealt with them all.The most dangerous with Son were well shackled when Arsenal won 3-1.
Of course every game is different.Zaha shd not be allowed to roam freely.i
In a one on one,he could run havoc .Best to hsve back up
Thchel earned his star by keeping Ronaldo quiet .How?
Thd Portuguese would run into a wall of defenderz