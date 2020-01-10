Crystal Palace v Arsenal match preview and predicted score

Crystal Palace v Arsenal – The Gunners cannot allow the Eagles to get one over on them again.
Last season Palace defeated Arsenal 3-2 at the Emirates, a result that had a devastating impact on their top-four hopes. This season they drew 2-2 at the Emirates in a game best remembered for the Granit Xhaka meltdown.
I had a quick look at the last few games between the sides and over the last ten Premier League clashes there have been five wins for Arsenal, three draws and two Palace wins. So, on the face of it, Palace is not such a bogey team.
The last three games have seen two draws and a single Palace win but overall, Arsenal has the clear upper hand.
Tomorrow will not be easy, Roy Hodgson’s men actually have had a half-decent season, they are one point and one place above Arsenal in the standings. In fact, a win for the Eagles in the early kick-off and they could go level with Man Utd in fifth. I say could simply because Sheffield United play this evening.
Now, this current Arsenal team, based on the games under Mikel Arteta, is very different to the one that drew at the Emirates earlier in this campaign and that lost at the end of the last season.
Of course, there are still issues, we all saw that Monday night against Leeds in the first half, I mean, they play like that for 90 minutes and Arsenal will lose.
But that is the thing, they did not play bad for 90 minutes, they improved beyond expectation in the second half and that is not exaggerating. Put it this way, would this Arsenal team have improved like that under Unai Emery? I don’t think so.
Arteta’s team shows fight, shows passion and does not let their heads drop. Players like Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka have been brilliant and even the much-maligned defence has got a whole lot better. David Luiz and Sokratis being classic examples.
If this game was played a month ago then I could not possibly have predicted an Arsenal win. Today I can.
Arsenal will have far too much going forward for Palace to keep a clean sheet and if the defence plays as it did for most of the game against Chelsea and all of the games against Leeds and Man Utd then I cannot see anything other than three points coming our way.
Predicted Score
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
A win and another clean sheet. 0-1, 0-2, or 0-3
Last season with 4th within reach ,
Emery disappointed all gooner fans. In fact his first 20games gave fans hope but the gunners messed it up with the disappointment of the defence.
Hopefully the defence can stifle Zaha like they did against Rashford and company.
The CP guy was given too much time and space inthe previous games.Lets see how good he when closely marked
Drop Laca and play Martinelli along with Auba. That way the Gunners gonna win.
Every time I watch Martinelli play, I see the next superstar in the making and a player already well worth a regular place. With LACA I SEE PLAYER WHO HAS LOST ALL SHARPNESS AND HIS STATS ARE FALLING FAST. HE RAN HIS SOCKS OFF AGAINST LEEDS BUT STILL ACHIEVED LITTLE, OTHER THAN HARD WORK. Martinelli should now have and deserves a run in the side and for me it would be instead of Laca. I realise at merely 18 he will need careful handling but fortunately we now have,AT LAST,a proper professional in charge.
I can only watch. With optimism. With the hope that i can one day say “i told you”
There is great cause for optimism. However Arteta should avoid a similar scenario to the first half against Leeds and the second half against Chelsea. The team should aim to play for 90 minutes and more not 45 minutes. If the defence has no Mustafi it can put up a good performance. We have enough options in defence: Luiz, Sokratis, Holding and Mavropanos for now. If the midfield play their role accordingly we shall be okay.
I love to see xhaka playing tomorrow
He surely will be motivated
And if xhaka is not playing i expect ceballos than guendouzi