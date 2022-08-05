Arsenal will set this season’s 2022-23 Premier League season alight when they travel to Crystal Palace this evening.

The Eagles took four points from our two league fixtures in the previous campaign, and were one of the shock improvers under new boss Patrick Vieira, and proved to be a really difficult side to beat. It is unlikely that teams are to take anything for granted going up against their side, but we will find out today if they have a chance to build on that or if the summer has been a hampering.

They have a few personnel issues with Michael Olise, James Tomkins, James Macarthur, Jack Butland and Sam Johnstone all expected to miss out (as stated at the BBC). Eberechi Eze is like a new signing after missing so much of last season however, and will be like a new signing. One of last season’s stars Conor Gallagher has returned to his parent club Chelsea however and will be sorely missed on their part, and how they deal with that could well be the making or breaking of their season.

The Gunners have up to four players sidelined as we look to open the new term, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kieran Tierney, Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira all doubtful at present. Manager Mikel Arteta claimed that three were expected to return to training ahead of today’s clash, but it remains to be seen if any will get the nod to start.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Gabriel Saliba

Saka Partey Xhaka Zinchenko

Odegaard Jesus Martinelli

This exact line-up started last week’s Emirates Cup win over Sevilla, with an interchanging 3-4-3/4-3-3 formation which saw White on the White & Zinchenko able t fill in as full-backs, and with Saka or Zinchenko pushing up when in attack. The system worked to great effect, accommodating a line-up which included all of White, Gabriel and Saliba, and given certain players haven’t had a full week of training, I would opt for the same. The only reason I can think of for this line-up not being used, is if Arteta was worried about starting Saliba right away, but I have seen no reason to be worried in pre-season.

As much as Palace were a frightening opponent last year, I feel like our side hasn’t just levelled up this summer, but we are already red-hot and ready to go. The close-season couldn’t have gone any better, and I just feel like the home crowd are in a tough night.

I’m going for a comfortable 3-0 win at Selhurst Park tonight, with Jesus and Saka getting themselves amongst the goals.

What are your predictions for today’s game?

