Arsenal make the short trip south to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park for today’s Monday Night Football clash.

The Gunners already opened their account with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest 10 days ago, in what had looked a routine victory until a late concession gave us cause for concern. We appeared to take our foot off the pedal with the 2-0 lead at the break, but managed to hold on for the three points in the end.

Palace also managed to win their opening game of the season by beating Sheffield United on their return to the top flight, earning a well-deserved 1-0 victory away from home, with Roy Hodgson’s side having dominated possession well and carving out a number of shooting opportunities.

We could well be in for a tough encounter should the two teams bring the same level of performance as last weekend, but I can’t help but feel like we will be stronger after the extra 90 minutes of football under our belts, and I have no doubt that we would have brought more if we wasn’t so comfortable with the scoreline.

While this could be a battle which is won in midfield, it is our firepower up front which I believe will push us over the line, with a number of goalscorers in our side. I foresee a 2-1 win for our young squad, although I really hope that we play with more freedom than last weekend and can push on to win by more.

Do you expect this to be a tough encounter, or will our boys show our might and send out a message to our title rivals?

Patrick

