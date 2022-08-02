Crystal Palace v Arsenal Preview – Vieira’s side will provide a very tough test for Arteta

We are all waiting impatiently for the start of the Premier League season, and Arsenal fans are maybe more excited than most with a host of new arrivals at the Emirates, and hopefully a couple more yet to come. Players like Jesus, Zinchenko and Saliba could all be making their official debuts, while Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Vieira could start on the bench, although one cannot be sure of the team that Arteta will choose as he now has many more options than he had at the end of last season.

The Gunners have had a very successful pre-season, and Arteta will hope to have a fully fit squad at his disposal for the season opener, and there will be a full house at Selhurst Park and will be watched by millions more on TV. For Arsenal fans wanting to watch the game from outside of the UK, NordVPN is the best option to stream the latest league matches out of market or as a great tool for security and easy access to football at any time.

But, wherever you watch it, you can be certain that Crystal Palace are not just in to make up the numbers. They have improved drastically since the arrival of the Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira last season, and play entertaining free flowing football. Interestingly, Arsenal only gained one point from our two League meeting last season, and that was only because of a last-gasp, 95th-minute equalizer from Alex Lacazette at the Emirates last October.

Even worse, Patrick Vieira’s revitalised Palace destroyed the Gunners 3-0 in the return at Selhurst Park in April which started our slump towards the end of the season and contributed immensely to us losing out on the Champions League.

Although Arsenal seem to have had a great transfer window, Vieira has also been improving his defence, having brought in the USA defender Chris Richards from Bayern Munich and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, and maybe more importantly Cheick Doucouré from Lens has arrived to toughen up the midfield, so Palace should be even harder to brek down in the new capaign.

Palace have now been back in the Premier league for ten seasons and are firmly established as a mid table side, and Vieira looks to be the man to turn them into a team that could be challenging for the Top Six, if not this year then in the very near future.

This will be a very tough start to the season for Arteta and his new young team….