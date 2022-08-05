Crystal Palace v Arsenal Review – Martinelli and Saka secure the points

Arsenal started this game with confidence after our excellent preseason, and in all fairness we should have been 1-0 up if Martinelli hadn’t fluffed a sitter after just four minutes, but Arsenal didn’t drop their heads and controlled the game for the first quarter hour.
Palace tried to get back into the game with many long balls up to Zaha, but they didn’t get their first attempt on goal until the 42nd minute but Ramsdale was alert and managed to push it away.
Strangely, Granit Xhaka got booked and you could call it a moment of madness when he dived clumsily miles away from his marker. Awful decision which got him his first card of the season, but it won’t be his last!
But we went into the break with a fully deserved lead…
Palace’s tactics in the first half was to pump up long balls and it gave them a few half chances, and they had a couple again at the start of the second half too, but they had a massive chance after ten mins when Eze was left through one on one with Ramsdale and tried to put it through Aaron’s legs, but luckily it never made it.
Just after Odegaard had a free kick from just outside the box but curled it just past the post, and we kept waiting for the calming second goal.
Ben White has not been at his best tonight and when a Palace player ran past him for yet another long ball, White was rightly booked for pulling him back.
Then it looked like Arsenal dropped back as Palace went on the offensive and Vieira’s were very aggressive when it looked the Gunners seemed to be flagging.
Palace really put the pressure on with ten minutes to go and came close a couple of times with loose balls in a packed Ramsdale penalty area, but Arsenal held on. With 8 minutes to go Jesus was replaced by Nketiah and Tierney replaced Zinchenko.
Then suddenly out of nowhere, Saka was found on his own and his quite wild shot luckily came off a defender, and Arsenal fans could breathe again…
It’s a great start to the new season.
COYG!
Ramsdale was my MOTM because of his excellent goalkeeping, despite his two errors
Odegaard lost too many challenges and he should’ve converted the clear chance into a goal. I hope Vieira can push him to train harder
You can talk alot of rot at times I’m afraid
Train harder? Like you’re there on the training ground. FFS.
William Saliba. A top defender we have.
Yep, Saliba had a very good game. Will be difficult for BW to return to CD if Saliba continues in this way.
It can even give us the option for a 3 at the back. Also, Ben White at right back will help us in a way. Tomiyasu injury issues will give Ben White more game times at right back. Cedric for the Europa league games Honestly, I’m looking forward to a top 3 finish and a trophy.
I won’t be surprised if Arsenal challenges for the title this season.
Great win! Great start. Keep it up boys. Congratulations Arteta
Great win, even more sweet with the clean sheet and the Saliba MOTM. Another year on loan really turned him to something else, glad to have him back.
Jesus workrate is mad.
Ødegaard needs to be more selfish please.
This was the start we wanted.
We looked to have ran out of gas in the second half, but in the end. A great win. No complaints from me.
COYG
Imagine if we had loaned him out for a 4th year, would’ve come back next year as the best CB in the world!
Yes, another loan would have made him unplayable
Very correct eddie,especially on odegaard he seems to prefer to make the final pass than make a shot on goal himself.saliba deserves MOTM,a very bright and confident kid.
This was a top performance tonight. Not easy picking 3 points away at crystal palace. The first game of the season. No negatives.
I have to say this: My respect for Arteta just increased by his decision to integrate Saliba into the first team. That loan move was the best decision.
Can’t disagree with your comment on Saliba. That loan did him pretty good and gave him another year to be ready for the EPL.
Anyone without sentiments knew this right when he was sent on loan.
BTW, he’s gonna struggle, he’s gonna make mistakes, and his toughest challenge is not even here yet. When he does all this, I hope the fans don’t lay into him like he’s expected to be perfect. Happy for him, happy for the team
Another loan would have been the greatest thing
Why so bitter,buddy.i thought we just won a match.
Solid start to the season, Saliba quality player, I don’t think we will play a more physical game for the defence this season 💪💪
First test: past with flying colours…..
Amazing performance considering its the season opener. When was the last time we had a clean sheet on first day?
Willian masterclass against Fulham lol
Had Ramsdale not been able to block Palace’s two clear-cut shots, it could’ve gone the other way. This is gonna be a long season
Had it been Martineli & Odegard scored their chances, it would have still be our win!
Stop being negative, is still early
Had Martineli not scored it would have been a different game, haha people are just funny
@adebayo,ignore @gotanidea cos his big men header expert could’nt get past us now he’s trying to defend them like they ain’t got a boot to shoot with their foot and mind you that’s what GK’s are hired for so no excuses for any player whom shot was saved,sorry GAI.
Palace should have done better. They were not exactly the most difficult saves to make. I think Arsenal had everything pretty well covered. Weathered the storm well. Saliba was brilliant. He’s a very cool and calm character. Arsenal are leading the Premier League 😂😂😂😂. It’s early days yet
first game of the season is a win. it doesn’t get more positive than that.
Yes Ramsdale saved 2 chances bit common Gai, give it to the two centre defenders against Palace late surge Saliba and Gabriel.
To think we can put on ESR and can’t wait to see Veira play.
Lots of options, could put zinchenko in midfield and Tirney at left back…
Also give saliba 5 year contract now…..
Tomiyasu could struggle to get his place back as White was excellent at right back. Saliba mom for me.
I don’t think we watched the same match. He did Okay but not excellent
Whyte was ok, but far from excellent.
I thought white was poor. Got skinned regularly and could cope with Zaha. His distribution could have been better. Granted it was the first game of the season but i am struggling to see what white gives us and all the fuss is about.
Why do people hype this overrated defender?? You can see that he’s not even close to Saliba and Gabriel isn’t either. He was just a waste of 50m.
He is English so what do you expect? Maguire another case in Man United
Ok, he is not 50mm, but thats not his fault…today he has a great game marking zaha who (as usual) has a very good game against us.
Saliba, ramsdale and white were awesome and our weaker point to me was odegaard. Esr and viera should be there when ode has this types of off games
Zaha had him at his beck and call. He toatsed him at times and Zaha even overdoes things. For me defensively, he’s nothing special and its clear Saliba even from last season was better and I would’ve preferred him to be in the team from last season. Once Tomiyasu is fit we should see teh back of that overrated defender.
A very good performance! I heard rolls royce won the most duels even though he wasnt at his best, so thats a plus. But I think when Tomi and Tesco come back it would be truly our best defence. Only issue I had with the excellent Zin was that he was beaten for pace by Ayew a couple of times. A pretty good performance in the middle and the forward line. We could have scored maybe 2 more if Marty and Ode were a bit calmer but against Palace we played like a proper top team. MA has once again made me squirm towards the in side on the fence regarding him with a wonderful away performance! And Saliba what an introduction to the Prem! A very solid start on his Arsenal career! Just hope he signs da ting now….. only worries were Gabriel M and Ramsdale’s occasional lapses. Hope they sort it out.
Well done Gunners!
A wonderful performance. Now let’s see how other teams fare.
William Saliba…”Beast Mode 💯”
William Van Djik
Yes, a solid extremely encouraging performance. It’s about getting the midfield right now. Arteta still has ESR and Viera to come although I still think the club as Gould go all out for Tielemans.
Saliba man of match … hadn’t seen him before but calm strong and good decision making .. no way white is coming back there and he was awful today endlessly out of position and wayward passing .. odegaard not much better … attack is work in progress but good signs … midfield was too weak and unfocused .. xhaka better than usual tbh but need someone there asap
To be fair Palace targeting that position with their most dangerous player and he is not a right back. Odegarrd needs to shoot 🙄 and he is a better player than he showed today, however he did not stop closing down all game, so massive credit to him, when you don’t have your best game…
Clean sheet, 2 goals, and great debuts. That’s a great start to the season, well fought as well.
Zinchenko
5 tackles
3 interceptions
2 key passes
1 assist
Now that’s a debut for a defender!
Hard earned points. Saliba, Jesus both top notch. Bodes well. It’s clear we will need another midfield player.
Saliba really proved a point and seems a good lad hearing him speak during the interview…. Loan deals helped him and I m happy he is grabbing his chance….
Palace got some decent players too. I like their midfield. Their right back… Anderson and Doucoure are good recruit for them. All the best to Viera except when playing arsenal at the Emirates.
Good 3 points to start the campaign. We move…
Ramsdele loves them saves but complacent and over confidence shouldn’t creep him
Great result and well played.
A silly Xhaka booking that had me on eggshells whenever he was involved, but had a solid game otherwise.
Saliba – everything I hoped he would be and, alongside Gabriel, could we, finally, have two defenders who will not be bullied?
Well done to one and all – my 2-0 prediction came true and I couldn’t be happier.
We are top of the league say we are top of the league 🔝😂
I can’t believe Eze did not get booked also for diving when Saka touched him with a finger late on in the game.
I thought palace played well although I don’t like their long ball tactics, remind me of Wimbledon 😁 add tomi and Tierney that would make that a truly formidable defensive unit…..
Ken Saliba wont be bullied.
Correct Reggie – Tomi Salibas Gabriel Tierney
Licking my lips in anticipation.
@ken1945 I would wish to see how a 3 man defence of Tomi ,saliba and Gabi with either of white or Cedric as right wingback and zinchenko on the left . That could be a formidable team I wish arteta could give it try
Give him time Kenya 001, 37 PL games plus cup games to go my friend.
The permutations are many!!!
Six things I took from this game.
1) Tierney is a much better “Left Back” than Zinc!
2) Odegaard does NOT tackle. He is a leg waver.
3) We can’t afford to lose Partey!!!
4) Saka was off his game. He needs to get back to basics
5) Saliba is the business!!!
6) Most importantly, we are going to struggle for goals this season.
Partey was immense today, and I think that’s the main hole in this squad. The drop in quality after him is pretty steep.
Saliba & Saka new deals announced please….
What a performance by the big man, did not look one bit out of place, possibly fair to day the best defender on the pitch. He is a beast 💯
Teirney was solid coming on again I am delighted he is back… that LB is his spot hands down! Zinc is a great option to have also as can play where Xhaka does at times!
Jesus 👀 what a player!! Work rate is what we used to see from Alexis…
Brilliant start to the season and those 1st 30mins were incredible 👏 ifs that’s the blueprint then let’s bloody go!
Mentioned earlier i had a feeling Martinelli would score 👏💯
Nice way to start the season,on to the next game… Saliba will be world class, my man of the match goes to martinelli
Saliba was already better than White before he went on loan. Such a total waste of 50m and soem called him an excellent buy. Even Gabriel Malghaes ain’t that great. This was a good win and Arteta and the team deserev a lot of credit for pullign through.
He’s not so bad but definitely way below Saliba and even Holding.
Nketiah didn’t play much but he definitely has come of age.
Nketiah should be starting with Gabriel because he is better than Martinelli. If he gets consistent chances at that LW spot Martinelli can never take it off him. His all round game is superior and he’s also a better finisher. This is similar to Saliba and White. Arteta can see that Nketiah is looking sharp from preseason so why bench a player who looks like he could be on a better form??
Great result to begin the season with, but I’m seeing the same thing from arsenal again. We always drop off after scoring 1 goal, we really need to work more on the pressing, if I’m being honest I think 1: 1 would have been a fair result. We should try and kill of games we almost allowed palace back in the game.
Well done to everyone. Good three points at the expense of the Rugby team of the EPL. Happy too for no injuries incurred.
COYG!
Yes they was very direct today, effective but not my cup of tea….
By God grace 2022/2023 premier League trophy is coming to the Emirates stadium ,one down more to come ,Edu should round up the remaining business so tha they will blend well with the squard
Finally we now have our own van dirk. Agent Guedozy how far? 🤔
Fantastic effort grit and determination to get the result we actually deserved.
Saliba magnificent Ben White will struggle to get back in at CB. Thought Ben did well against Zaha who is a player I can’t stand.
Xhaka played well but he can’t be trusted all season. Need another MF in there.
Jesus unbelievable player.
Well done to MA too I was left really frustrated with the way last season ended but we look a different team.
We have to win the Europa League
Come on you gunners!!!
Had Arteta sold Saliba arsenal fans all-over the world will never forgive Arteta
The first game of the season and away from home is always difficult. Lets all respect what the guys have done there today. Dont draw too many conclusions though.
saka was off today, so was martinelli and they made Jesus work his socks off tonight…I guess its the palace effect on them 🤷🏽♂️
This is a really tough place to visit. Palace had not lost or even conceded a goal here since February. They are physical, well drilled, tough to play and determined with an imposing crowd and a canny manager.
Did I HOPE we would play them off the park? Yes. Did I expect it in the first came of the season? Honestly no, and I would bite your hand off for a 2-0 that was so well game-managed to improve by 5 goals from last time here. We were superb for part of the game and hung in there for the rest.
Odegaard wasn’t great and their wingers pinned back our inverted FB’s second half with a long ball game and we lost the midfield. Gabriel had one of his “nervous” days. Don’t be too hard on White. It’s not his main position and Zaha has roasted some of the best FB’s around. Loved the performances of Saliba, Jesus, Partey and most of all Martinelli.
Lots to like there and this is one of the toughest away games we will have. Three points up on last season already…
Absolutely brilliant result, 3 points, a great start. I did expect a bit better performance because we just seemed to lose shape and the ability to string two passes together after 30 minutes. But the points and the win are always the most important. I will say the MOM by a mile was the rookie Saliba, one of the worst was White. I also think Tierney looked the part when he came on but we need him to be fit for a lot longer than he has been. Lots of positives but lots of negatives, first game so we can expect improvement in our team play.
RANDOM THOUGHTS; Saliba head and shoulders MotM. Jesus great for half an hour but a poor second half. Xhaka , same depressing stupidity we have seen for 6 years past. I was shouting out for subs twenty mins before they were made, far too late.
Zinny looks good but has no running pace. White is not a full back and we urgently need Tomi back. FABULOUS ALL ROUND FIRST 30 MINS and we looked many levels above last season.
Palace played wonderfully well second half and we could hardly get the ball for ages. All told a landmark win . All we need now is dunderhead XHAKA OUTOF THE CLUB, then we are set fair to seriously challenge for third place but not higher.
Nketiah should be starting with Gabriel. Once he does that overrated guy can’t displace him. Its actually obvious that he’s better but then he’s still being benched when its clear he could have a great season.
Poor man mgmt by Arteta , sending our best defender on loan last year and buying 1 year Brighton experience over hyped defender in his place. Now ppl are praising his act if stupidity as master stroke. Gabi had no epl experience either n white had just 1 year experience with Brighton. What next if Saliba turns out to be the one of the best in world which he has all the ingredients for , then you guys will say Arteta has made him that and he should be praised for eyeing n developing such talent.
Go away
We are top the league! Onwards!