Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Match Preview: One Final Premier League Mission Before Europe

Sunday feels a little different, doesn’t it Gooners?

The pressure is gone. The hard work is done. Arsenal are Premier League Champions and now head to Selhurst Park for one final league outing before getting their hands on the trophy and officially closing out a season supporters will never forget.

Monday’s win over Burnley set the wheels in motion and 24 hours later with Man City’s draw away to Bournemouth, confirmation arrived, Arsenal were back on top of English football after 22 long years. Now comes the celebration.

But if you think Mikel Arteta is letting standards slip, think again.

Speaking ahead of the game, the manager made it clear that while there will be time to celebrate with supporters, attention quickly turns to making more history. Arsenal still have a Champions League final to prepare for and nobody inside the club wants the momentum to disappear now.

Selhurst Park Awaits The Champions

Crystal Palace may not have had the league campaign they wanted, but there is still plenty riding on their season.

Oliver Glasner’s side have their own European final coming up just days later and despite struggling domestically in recent months, the Eagles will want to make this a memorable farewell in front of their own supporters.

Glasner himself was full of praise for Arsenal, admitting title success comes from consistency over 38 games and saying the Gunners fully deserve to be champions.

Expect a competitive atmosphere despite the celebrations.

Can Arsenal Finish With Another Statement?

History certainly favours the Gunners.

Arsenal have won their final Premier League fixture more often than any other club and have taken victory in each of their last 14 season finales. Palace meanwhile have struggled in this fixture in recent years, losing six of their last seven league meetings with Arsenal.

There are still little records to chase too, with another clean-sheet victory potentially matching a long-standing club benchmark.

But truthfully, this afternoon feels bigger than the result.

This is the day the Gunners lift the Premier League trophy. This is the day Arsenal supporters celebrate the end of a 22-year wait.

Then attention turns to Europe.

What do you think Gooners, will Arsenal sign off domestically with one final win before heading into the Champions League final?

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