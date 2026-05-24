Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Match Preview: One Final Premier League Mission Before Europe

Sunday feels a little different, doesn’t it Gooners?
The pressure is gone. The hard work is done. Arsenal are Premier League Champions and now head to Selhurst Park for one final league outing before getting their hands on the trophy and officially closing out a season supporters will never forget.
Monday’s win over Burnley set the wheels in motion and 24 hours later with Man City’s draw away to Bournemouth, confirmation arrived, Arsenal were back on top of English football after 22 long years. Now comes the celebration.
But if you think Mikel Arteta is letting standards slip, think again.
Speaking ahead of the game, the manager made it clear that while there will be time to celebrate with supporters, attention quickly turns to making more history. Arsenal still have a Champions League final to prepare for and nobody inside the club wants the momentum to disappear now.
Selhurst Park Awaits The Champions
Crystal Palace may not have had the league campaign they wanted, but there is still plenty riding on their season.
Oliver Glasner’s side have their own European final coming up just days later and despite struggling domestically in recent months, the Eagles will want to make this a memorable farewell in front of their own supporters.
Glasner himself was full of praise for Arsenal, admitting title success comes from consistency over 38 games and saying the Gunners fully deserve to be champions.
Expect a competitive atmosphere despite the celebrations.
Can Arsenal Finish With Another Statement?
History certainly favours the Gunners.
Arsenal have won their final Premier League fixture more often than any other club and have taken victory in each of their last 14 season finales. Palace meanwhile have struggled in this fixture in recent years, losing six of their last seven league meetings with Arsenal.
There are still little records to chase too, with another clean-sheet victory potentially matching a long-standing club benchmark.
But truthfully, this afternoon feels bigger than the result.
This is the day the Gunners lift the Premier League trophy. This is the day Arsenal supporters celebrate the end of a 22-year wait.
Then attention turns to Europe.
What do you think Gooners, will Arsenal sign off domestically with one final win before heading into the Champions League final?
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Why should Arsenal staff not pay their expenses to Budapest .
We supporters have to .
Furthermore we spend hundreds of Euros to acquire have decent tickets via uefa !
Did staff have to pay for their tickets ?
I doubt it very much .
Although this game hasn’t got anything riding on it regards needing the points, it would still be nice to celebrate a win before picking up the trophy at Selhurst Park.
Here’s hoping whoever is in the side, can grant me my wish.
COME ON YOU GUNNERS.
Derek, you can use the front side of that sofa today. Yay!!!
Bruised Banana,
Thank goodness for that. 😂
I think it will be either a draw or a win to Arsenal. For sure we will see our 2nd team out there who will give it all. Rather them than me in this heat😫😫
Can’t wait to see them lift the trophy 🏆🏆🥳🥳🥳
Budapest next!
Laura,
It won’t be a complete second team, but I would expect key members of the squad to be kept away from the action, as will Palace for their upcoming Conference League final in a few days.
Expect Max to start and to complete the game.
How about Nwaneri who has returned from France?
SueP,
You might not believe it, but Nwaneri is training with the England squad, because our England players will be late joining due to next week’s final.
I do believe it Jax. Tuchel is an interesting coach. Not necessarily popular with the people that “know about football” though.
My 2 Bob’s worth is that Southgate had his methods and so did the others who’ve failed over the years. I can’t possibly give an opinion about the squad because there will always be some who get left behind. He talked about togetherness (which Arteta has valued) and not every player necessarily being the best in class but showing the most heart, attitude and flexibility. That counts for a lot. If Bournemouth can reach European football next season without stellar signings and historically PSG failed because they had too many, then I’m happy to wait and see what Tuchel has up his sleeve
I’m with you on that Laura. I can’t imagine at this time how many and what emotions will be hitting me when they lift the trophy again. So much has happened over these last 22 years of trying to get back to the very top.
Even though nothing is riding on this match. It would be nice to finish with a Win.
I think we should give our regular players some playing time because, I don’t want us to be rusty. It’s nearly 2 weeks between Burnley and PSG