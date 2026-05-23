Crystal Palace wanted the Arsenal game played a day earlier

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European countries help out their clubs in important games, such a shame we don’t 🙄🤬
No one is stopping them from playing their reserves or Under -18s.
Much ado about nothing.
Well they may well face a fine/disciplinary action for doing that.