Crystal Palace wants as much as £60 million for Arsenal target

Marc Guehi has emerged as one of Arsenal’s targets as they continue to strengthen their squad in the current transfer window.

Under the management of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has been proactive in the market, particularly focusing on bolstering their midfield and defense. While they have made significant progress in those areas, it appears they are not yet finished with their transfer business.

Guehi has been linked with a move to Arsenal since last season, as he continues to impress for Crystal Palace and the England national team.

The young defender has garnered interest from various top Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United. According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace is aware of the demand for Guehi’s services and is willing to sell, but only for a significant fee.

The report suggests that the Eagles are demanding £60 million to part ways with the former Chelsea trainee, a price tag that may deter potential suitors.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ideally, We should replace Rob Holding now that Jurrien Timber is on his way, but we would need a replacement for the Englishman, making a move for Guehi sensible.

But we can only sign him for the right price, and spending £60 million on his signature does not make sense.

