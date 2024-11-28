Adam Wharton v Spurs
Crystal Palace youngster emerges as a target for Mikel Arteta

Adam Wharton has reportedly captured the attention of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, who is eager to bring the talented midfielder to the Emirates. Wharton has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in English football, showcasing his abilities with an impressive end to last season at Crystal Palace. His performances earned him a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024, a testament to his rapid development and potential.

Wharton’s continued progress this season has solidified his reputation as a future star, and Crystal Palace is well aware of the asset they have on their hands. The Eagles are likely to resist any attempts to pry him away, but Arsenal appears determined to test their resolve. According to Give Me Sport, Arteta is particularly fond of Wharton’s playing style and believes the 20-year-old would be a perfect fit for Arsenal’s system. Arteta reportedly wants to secure his signature as early as the January transfer window.

Adam Wharton v Aston Villa
Arsenal and Crystal Palace have established a good working relationship in recent times, highlighted by Eddie Nketiah’s summer move to Selhurst Park. This connection could play a key role in negotiations, though Palace will be reluctant to part with their £18 million investment so soon. Wharton’s young age and potential for growth mean his value has likely increased, and any move for the midfielder would require a significant financial commitment from Arsenal.

With several games remaining before the January window, Wharton has an opportunity to further impress and maintain Arsenal’s interest. Should he continue his upward trajectory, he could become a key signing for the Gunners. His addition would enhance Arsenal’s depth and quality in midfield, and under Arteta’s guidance, he would likely develop even further. However, securing his services won’t be easy, as Palace will fight to keep one of their brightest talents.

