Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Video – Sky report says Crystal Palace making a last-minute move to sign Arsenal defender

The news has just  broken on Sky News that the Arsenal veteran defender Rob Holding is currently talking to Crystal Palace about a move to Selhurst Park.

Holding was thought to be taking a move to Luton this week, but now that Palace have entered with an offer, it seems that Holding himself would prefer to go to the far South of London rather than in the frozen north of Watford Gap, although the report says that Luton is still an option if the Palace talks don’t progress as hoped.

This is how Sky broke the news….

Good luck Rob!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Luton Town make deadline day approach for Arsenal midfielder on loan
Nottingham Forest complete loan deal for explosive Arsenal outcast
Deadline Day news: Edu says that Arsenal “are talking to a few clubs”
Posted by

Tags Rob Holding

4 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Lol, Deadline day dealings are the result of poor planning and long term mismanagement, Its the place for savvy teams to take advantage of desperate ones, time for the smart clubs to sit back and laugh at all the chaos that is about to unfold, fasten your seat belt

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs