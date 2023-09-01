Video – Sky report says Crystal Palace making a last-minute move to sign Arsenal defender

The news has just broken on Sky News that the Arsenal veteran defender Rob Holding is currently talking to Crystal Palace about a move to Selhurst Park.

Holding was thought to be taking a move to Luton this week, but now that Palace have entered with an offer, it seems that Holding himself would prefer to go to the far South of London rather than in the frozen north of Watford Gap, although the report says that Luton is still an option if the Palace talks don’t progress as hoped.

This is how Sky broke the news….

BREAKING: Crystal Palace are in talks to sign Rob Holding on a permanent deal 🦅👇 pic.twitter.com/zU5uFiUa5k — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 1, 2023

Good luck Rob!

