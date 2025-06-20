Cuesta’s departure could pave way for Arsenal to appoint a club legend

Carlos Cuesta’s five-year tenure has ended, as one of Mikel Arteta’s trusted assistants, with reports confirming he is set to become the new manager of Serie A side Parma. Having joined Arsenal in January 2020, the 29-year-old has played a crucial role in the club’s resurgence, working closely with Arteta and contributing significantly to the tactical and developmental aspects of the squad.

Cuesta to become youngest Serie A manager in decades

Cuesta will become the youngest manager in Serie A since 1939, when Elio Loschi took charge of Triestina. Cuesta began his coaching journey at Atlético Madrid’s youth setup and is now set for his first senior managerial role.

The challenge ahead is significant. Parma narrowly avoided relegation in the 2024-25 campaign, finishing 16th. Cuesta’s appointment represents both a bold step for the Italian club and a substantial loss for Arsenal’s backroom staff.

Cazorla in line for coaching role

Cuesta’s departure may now trigger a reshuffle at Arsenal, and open the door for the return of a club legend. Mikel Arteta has never hidden his admiration for former teammate Santi Cazorla, and the timing may now be ideal to bring him back to North London.

Cazorla, 40, is still playing for boyhood club Real Oviedo and recently reminded fans of his class with a free-kick goal in the La Liga promotion play-offs. However, he is widely expected to retire this summer, with coaching his next step.

According to Now Arsenal, club sources have revealed that Arteta “speaks highly” of Cazorla and believes his charisma, experience, and natural connection with the squad would be invaluable. A coaching role at Arsenal could provide a fitting next chapter in Cazorla’s story, and bring a beloved figure back to the Emirates.

This is certainly one to watch. Should Arsenal welcome Cazorla home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments Gooners.

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…