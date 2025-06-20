Cuesta’s departure could pave way for Arsenal to appoint a club legend

Carlos Cuesta’s five-year tenure has ended, as one of Mikel Arteta’s trusted assistants, with reports confirming he is set to become the new manager of Serie A side Parma. Having joined Arsenal in January 2020, the 29-year-old has played a crucial role in the club’s resurgence, working closely with Arteta and contributing significantly to the tactical and developmental aspects of the squad.
Cuesta to become youngest Serie A manager in decades
Cuesta will become the youngest manager in Serie A since 1939, when Elio Loschi took charge of Triestina. Cuesta began his coaching journey at Atlético Madrid’s youth setup and is now set for his first senior managerial role.
The challenge ahead is significant. Parma narrowly avoided relegation in the 2024-25 campaign, finishing 16th. Cuesta’s appointment represents both a bold step for the Italian club and a substantial loss for Arsenal’s backroom staff.
Cazorla in line for coaching role
Cuesta’s departure may now trigger a reshuffle at Arsenal, and open the door for the return of a club legend. Mikel Arteta has never hidden his admiration for former teammate Santi Cazorla, and the timing may now be ideal to bring him back to North London.
Cazorla, 40, is still playing for boyhood club Real Oviedo and recently reminded fans of his class with a free-kick goal in the La Liga promotion play-offs. However, he is widely expected to retire this summer, with coaching his next step.
According to Now Arsenal, club sources have revealed that Arteta “speaks highly” of Cazorla and believes his charisma, experience, and natural connection with the squad would be invaluable. A coaching role at Arsenal could provide a fitting next chapter in Cazorla’s story, and bring a beloved figure back to the Emirates.
This is certainly one to watch. Should Arsenal welcome Cazorla home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments Gooners.
Benjamin Kenneth
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Good luck for Oviedo! Tomorrow Santi Cazorla’s Oviedo have decisive 2nd leg play off tie for La Liga promotion. The match’s outcome will determine whether Cazorla negotiates with other clubs. If Oviedo qualify for La Liga he may stay with them. Oviedo trail 1-0.
I’m almost certain that Santi doesn’t yet have his coaching badges.
I for one would like to see Cazorla a club legend back at the club in some capacity. When at Arsenal it didn’t seem to matter how many players were around him when he had the ball, he would still find away out of tight situations. And to this day, I’m still not sure what his strongest foot is.
And talking of legends, any one else notice on the club website that a certain Dutch maestro named Dennis Bergkamp singed for us 30 years ago today. What a player he was, any striker make a run and the great man will find you. 👍
OOPS! There I go again. He signed for us, whether he could sing or not is another story. My Bad.🤦♂️😂🤣👍