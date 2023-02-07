Cundy makes a bold claim about Arsenal, Man Utd and the title race

TalkSport’s Jason Cundy insists Arsenal is the best club in England now and he does not think Manchester United has what it takes to catch them as Manchester City struggles.

The Gunners lost their last league game to Everton, but City also lost at Tottenham, which means the Gunners still hold a five-point advantage over them with a game in hand.

Arsenal has had some bad days like the last weekend, but overall, Mikel Arteta’s side has been very consistent and it could win them the title.

Under Erik Ten Hag, United has become one of the finest clubs in the country as well and they could even move above City if the champions keep performing badly.

However, Cundy insists they will not come close to Arsenal. He said on TalkSport: “Manchester United can’t go on a run, they are not brilliant.

“Arsenal are the best club in the country and the league table will tell you that.

“They are the most balanced, in my opinion, the best side to get the balance between defence and attack right.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We remain one of the in-form teams in Europe and almost everyone believes we will have a special season.

We need to focus on our game and stay motivated because the defeat by Everton shows we could be beaten even by a struggling team if we have an off-day.

