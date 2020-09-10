Cup draws reveal tough test for our Arsenal men and women’s teams! By Shenel

The draw for the first round of the 2020/21 FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup took place on Tuesday and our women have been drawn in Group B alongside Tottenham, Chelsea and the London City Lionesses.

The women’s tournament this year has been increased from four groups to six, where there will be four teams competing in five of the groups, and three teams competing in the other.

The six teams finishing top of their group will progress to the quarterfinals stage, alongside the two best runners-up.

The men’s team have also had a draw take place, for the Carabao Cup. Their fate was revealed and they will travel to the King Power stadium to face Leicester City in the week beginning 21st September. Our participation in the Europa League has meant that we come in to the draw for the third round rather than the second.

Clearly both teams have a tough ask when they begin their hunt for silverware in the new season. For the women to be able to reach the quarterfinals they have to finish top of their group or as best runner up and for the men to be able to reach the fourth round they will have to overcome an already tough Leicester City team. We do know that both teams have what it takes to go up against their rivals, and produce the best of results to move on to the next rounds and one step closer to another trophy.

Gooners, will both sides overcome their tough early challenges?