Unai Emery has spoken about the managers he has been learning from during his time in England, with Mikel Arteta among those he has highlighted.

Spanish coaches are currently performing strongly in the Premier League, and Arteta is set to compete for the title against Pep Guardiola, another Spanish manager.

The influence of Spanish managers is visible across several clubs in England, and it continues to shape tactical approaches and competitive standards in the league.

Emery and Spanish influence in England

Europa Cup finalist Emery is also enjoying success in England, with Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola also exceeding expectations. He believes that working alongside and observing these coaches has helped his own development and understanding of the game.

He also pointed to other Spanish coaches making an impact, including Iñigo Pérez, who is preparing for a European final with Rayo, describing it as an exceptional achievement in competitive football.

Arteta and the Premier League title race

Emery has praised several managers and spoke about them when discussing what he has learned. He said via Goal:

“Then there’s Arteta’s emergence in recent years, both in terms of competitiveness and his knowledge. I learn a lot from all three of them. Iraola is also having some outstanding seasons. And we have to mention Iñigo Pérez, who’s going to play in the [Conference League] final with Rayo. That’s exceptional. His experience and competitive spirit are certainly evident,”

Arteta continues to be regarded as one of the most influential managers in the Premier League, and Emery’s comments underline the respect between leading Spanish coaches working in England.

His progress at Arsenal has placed him among the most closely watched managers in Europe as the club continues to challenge for the title in a highly competitive season.

The discussion around Spanish coaches highlights how managerial ideas are shared and developed within elite football environments, contributing to ongoing competition at the highest level.

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