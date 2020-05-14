Currently low coronavirus cases in London could be good news for Arsenal and Premier League games in the capital

Some encouraging news ahead of potential Premier League return…

There’s some encouraging news on the coronavirus pandemic as we prepare for the possible return of Premier League football next month.

We’re all eagerly hoping football can resume safely amid the current global health crisis, as many of us would no doubt benefit from having some entertainment to boost morale whilst largely being stuck at home.

According to the Telegraph, it seems coronavirus cases are currently very low in London, with just 24 new infections a day at the moment and models suggesting the virus could be wiped out by June.

We’ll have to hope that rather optimistic prediction isn’t as unrealistic as it sounds, but for now it certainly seems that there is only a very low level of the virus circulating in the capital.

This suggests London mayor Sadiq Khan’s reluctance to get football going again in the city, as reported by the Evening Standard earlier this week, is a little misplaced.

Provided the general public continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene, the regular testing and strict rules going on at football clubs should hopefully mean there isn’t another big spike of cases.

Football games seem likely to go on behind closed doors for the foreseeable future, and it does seem like preventing large crowds gathering together is a key way to tackle the spread of the virus.

The Telegraph’s report suggests some cause for optimism, and it’s encouraging for us Arsenal fans to know that our players and staff are not currently in the thick of the pandemic.